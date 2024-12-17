Kia Syros Could Borrow These 10 Features From The Kia Seltos

From dual displays on the dashboard and panoramic sunroof to a robust safety suite featuring 6 airbags and ADAS, the Syros is expected to get these features from the Seltos

After the Kia Seltos and Kia Sonet, the Korean carmaker’s third mass-market SUV in India, the Kia Syros, will debut on December 19. It will slot between the Sonet and Seltos and will share a series of features with both the popular SUVs. That said, here are 10 features the Syros can borrow from the Seltos:

Panoramic sunroof

A recent teaser has shown that the Syros will come with a panoramic sunroof. The Kia Seltos gets it from the mid-spec HTK Plus variant, and hence the Syros’ unit can be borrowed from the Seltos.

Dual displays

The teasers have also shown a dual-screen setup on the dashboard. This setup will likely be the same dual 10.25-inch units that are featured on the Seltos.

Wireless phone charger

Most modern-day cars are equipped with a wireless phone charger that eliminates the hassles of using wires to charge your phone. The Kia Syros can borrow this feature from the Seltos which gets it from the mid-spec Gravity and HTX Plus variants.

Dual-zone auto AC

The Seltos comes with dual-zone auto AC in its higher-spec HTX trim. The Syros is also expected to have this comfort and convenience feature, most likely in its higher-spec variants.

Ventilated front seats

Another comfort feature that can make its way from the Seltos to the Syros is ventilated front seats. We say this because the Kia Sonet, which is likely to sit below the Syros, gets this feature. However, the Syros could also get powered front seats from the Seltos.

Terrain and drive modes

The Kia Seltos comes with three drive modes and three traction control modes from its mid-spec HTK Plus variant. However, this feature is offered only with the variants equipped with an automatic transmission. The Syros might come with this feature as well, although limited to its automatic variants.

6 airbags (as standard)

All current-spec Kia cars get 6 airbags from their base variants and the Kia Seltos has been featuring it since its pre-facelift avatar. Following this practice, the Syros is also expected to get 6 airbags as standard.

ADAS

The Kia Seltos comes with some level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features like lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control. Considering even the Sonet gets level-1 assistance, the Syros is also expected to have these features.

360-degree camera

Another feature that the Kia Seltos has been equipped with since its inception is a 360-degree camera setup. In its current-spec avatar, it gets it from the higher-spec GTX variant. The Syros is likely to get such a camera setup.

Bose sound system

The Kia Seltos comes with an 8-speaker Bose sound system from its Gravity and HTX Plus variant. Considering even the Sonet comes with a 7-speaker Bose sound system, it is very likely that the Syros can also get this feature.

There are all the features that the Syros is expected to borrow from Seltos. What other feature can you think of? Tell us in the comments below.

