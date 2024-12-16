Kia Syros Teased Again, Silhouette Shown In Greater Detail

The Syros will feature a boxy SUV design, and will be slotted between the Kia Sonet and and Kia Seltos

The Syros is set to make its India debut on December 19.

Kia will offer the Syros with flush-type door handles and a panoramic sunroof.

Features on board could include dual-digital displays, ventilated seats, and 6 airbags.

Could get the same petrol and diesel engine options as the Kia Sonet.

Expected to be priced from Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Kia Syros will be the all-new SUV from the Korean automaker in India, which will fill the slot between the Kia Sonet and Kia Seltos. Kia has already teased the Syros multiple times, confirming its name and showcasing design highlights. Now, the Syros has been teased again, revealing some of its new design details.

What’s In The Teaser?

The latest teaser of the Syros now shows its boxy silhouette more clearly. On the side, it features flared wheel arches and prominent silver cladding on the doors. The teaser also reveals that the Syros features flush-type door handles. Until now, Kia India has only offered these pop-out style door handles on its premium and all-electric models, such as the Kia EV6 and Kia EV9.

Based on the recent teasers, the Syros also gets vertically stacked 3-pod LED headlights and LED DRLs, and L-shaped LED tail lights. It will also have elongated roof rails, big window panels, a flat roof, and a kink in the window beltline towards the C-pillar.

Cabin & Expected Features

Although Kia is yet to reveal the interior of the Syros, we expect it to have similarities with that of the Sonet and Seltos SUVs. One of the recent teasers of the Syros has revealed that it will get fighter-jet-like gear levers, and amenities like a large touchscreen and a panoramic sunroof. The Syros could get a dual display setup, auto AC, a wireless phone charger, and ventilated front seats.

Safety features could include 6 airbags (as standard), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, a reversing camera, and electronic stability control (ESC). The Syros will also get advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features like lane keep assist and automatic emergency braking.

Expected Powertrains

The Syros is expected to offer the same powertrain options as the Sonet. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre N/A petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 83 PS 120 PS 116 PS Torque 115 Nm 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, 6-speed AT

Expected Price & Rivals

The Kia Syros is expected to start from Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom). It won’t have any direct rivals in India, but can be regarded as an affordable alternative to compact SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, and Kia Seltos. It will also serve as a rival to subcompact SUVs like Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and Hyundai Venue.

