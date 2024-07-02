Kia Sonet And Seltos GTX Variant Launched, X-Line Trim Now Available In A New Colour Too
Modified On Jul 02, 2024 07:28 PM By Samarth for Kia Seltos
The newly introduced variant is positioned below the fully loaded GTX+ trim and is offered with an automatic transmission only
-
Kia Sonet and Seltos got a new variant: GTX, which sits between HTX+ and GTX+ trims for the Sonet and HTX+ and GTX+(S) for the Seltos.
-
The Sonet GTX gets features like 4-way powered driver seat, an air purifier, and cruise control.
-
The Seltos GTX comes equipped with Level 2 ADAS, a panoramic sunroof, and front ventilated seats.
-
The X-Line trim of both SUVs now offers a new Aurora Black Pearl colour option in addition to the existing Matte Graphite.
-
The newly introduced variant is available with both petrol and diesel engines but is limited to automatic transmission only.
-
Price of Sonet GTX starts at Rs 13.71 lakh while Seltos GTX is offered at Rs 19 lakh (ex-showroom).
Kia Motor India has revised the variant lineup of its popular SUVs, the Sonet and Seltos, by adding a new higher-spec variant GTX, which is positioned between the HTX+ and GTX+ trims for the Sonet, and between the HTX+ and GTX+(S) trims for the Seltos. Along with this, the X-Line variants of both models also got a new colour option on offer. Check all the details about the newly introduced variant here:
New Colour on X-Line
Customers can now buy the X-Line variant of both the SUVs in two colour options: Matte Graphite and Aurora Black Pearl (New).
Key Features of Sonet GTX
Here are the key features of the newly introduced GTX variant of the Sonet:
|
Exterior
|
|
Interiors
|
|
Comfort and convenience
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
Safety
|
Key Features on Seltos GTX
The Seltos GTX comes with the following key features:
|
Exterior
|
|
Interiors
|
|
Comfort and convenience
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
Safety
|
Powertrain
The newly introduced GTX trim of the Sonet and Seltos are offered in two powertrains:
|
Model
|
Powertrain available
|
Sonet GTX
|
|
Seltos GTX
|
- As far as transmissions are considered, the GTX variant of both the SUVs are offered with an automatic transmission only.
-
Both the Sonet GTX and Seltos GTX come with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) for their respective turbo-petrol engine and a 6-speed AT for the shared diesel engine.
-
Kia also offers a 1.2-litre and a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated powertrain option on the lower-spec variants of the Sonet and Seltos, respectively.
Prices and Rivals
Here’s a look at the new variant’s prices:
|
Turbo-petrol DCT
|
Diesel AT
|
Sonet GTX
|
Rs 13.71 lakh
|
Rs 14.56 lakh
|
Seltos GTX
|
Rs 19 lakh
|
Rs 19 lakh
The Kia Seltos rivals the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara, Citroen C3 Aircross, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The Sonet, on the other hand, takes on the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Maruti Fronx, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, and the upcoming Skoda sub-4m SUV.
