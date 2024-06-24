Kia Cars Available At Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar : Check Complete Price List Here
The exclusive prices for beneficiaries offer savings of up to Rs 28,000 on the Seltos model, while Sonet and Carens are also available with huge savings
-
Kia now offers its mass-market models through Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar (KPKB) at discounted prices.
-
The Seltos is offered with maximum savings of up to Rs 28,000.
-
Kia Sonet gets a maximum benefit of up to Rs 22,000.
-
While the MPV, Kia Carens gets maximum advantage of Rs 27,000 on its top-spec trims.
Kia India recently announced its partnership with Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar (KPKB) to offer exclusive prices on its more mass-market models: the Seltos, Carens, and Sonet, to serving and retired paramilitary forces, state and central police personnel, and Home Ministry employees. Now we have the complete variant-wise price list of all the models:
Kia Sonet
|
Variants
|
Regular Prices
|
Special Prices
|
Petrol Manual
|
HTE
|
Rs 7.99 lakh
|
Rs 7.88 lakh
|
HTE (O)
|
Rs 8.19 lakh
|
Rs 8.08 lakh
|
HTK
|
Rs 8.89 lakh
|
Rs 8.77 lakh
|
HTK (O)
|
Rs 9.25 lakh
|
Rs 9.12 lakh
|
HTK Plus
|
Rs 10 lakh
|
Rs 9.86 lakh
|
HTK Plus Turbo iMT
|
Rs 10.56 lakh
|
Rs 10.41 lakh
|
HTX Turbo iMT
|
Rs 11.56 lakh
|
Rs 11.40 lakh
|
HTX Plus Turbo iMT
|
Rs 13.50 lakh
|
Rs 13.31 lakh
|
Petrol Automatic
|
HTX Turbo DCT
|
Rs 12.36 lakh
|
Rs 12.19 lakh
|
GTX Plus Turbo DCT
|
Rs 14.55 lakh
|
Rs 14.35 lakh
|
X-Line Turbo DCT
|
Rs 14.75 lakh
|
Rs 14.54 lakh
|
Diesel Manual
|
HTE
|
Rs 9.80 lakh
|
Rs 9.66 lakh
|
HTE (O)
|
Rs 10 lakh
|
Rs 9.86 lakh
|
HTK
|
Rs 10.50 lakh
|
Rs 10.35 lakh
|
HTK (O)
|
Rs 10.85 lakh
|
Rs 10.70 lakh
|
HTK Plus
|
Rs 11.45 lakh
|
Rs 11.29 lakh
|
HTX
|
Rs 12.10 lakh
|
Rs 11.93 lakh
|
HTX iMT
|
Rs 12.70 lakh
|
Rs 12.52 lakh
|
HTX Plus
|
Rs 13.80 lakh
|
Rs 13.61 lakh
|
HTX Plus iMT
|
Rs 14.50 lakh
|
Rs 14.30 lakh
|
Diesel Automatic
|
HTX AT
|
Rs 13.10 lakh
|
Rs 12.92 lakh
|
GTX Plus AT
|
Rs 15.55 lakh
|
Rs 15.43 lakh
|
X-Line AT
|
Rs 15.75 lakh
|
Rs 15.53 lakh
All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi
-
The Sonet can be bought through KPKB canteen, with maximum benefit extending up to Rs 22,000 on the top-spec variants.
Kia Seltos
|
Variants
|
Regular Prices
|
Special Prices
|
Petrol Manual
|
HTE
|
Rs 10.90 lakh
|
Rs 10.75 lakh
|
HTK
|
Rs 12.24 lakh
|
Rs 12.07 lakh
|
HTK Plus
|
Rs 14.06 lakh
|
Rs 13.86 lakh
|
HTX
|
Rs 15.30 lakh
|
Rs 15.08 lakh
|
HTK Plus Turbo iMT
|
Rs 15.45 lakh
|
Rs 15.20 lakh
|
HTX Plus Turbo iMT
|
Rs 18.73 lakh
|
Rs 18.47 lakh
|
Petrol Automatic
|
HTK Plus CVT
|
Rs 15.42 lakh
|
Rs 15.20 lakh
|
HTX CVT
|
Rs 16.72 lakh
|
Rs 16.48 lakh
|
HTX Plus Turbo DCT
|
Rs 19.73 lakh
|
Rs 19.45 lakh
|
GTX Plus (S) Turbo DCT
|
Rs 19.40 lakh
|
Rs 19.13 lakh
|
X-Line (S) Turbo DCT
|
Rs 19.65 lakh
|
Rs 19.37 lakh
|
GTX Plus Turbo DCT
|
Rs 20 lakh
|
Rs 19.72 lakh
|
X-Line Turbo DCT
|
Rs 20.35 lakh
|
Rs 20.06 lakh
|
Diesel Manual
|
HTE
|
Rs 12.35 lakh
|
Rs 12.18 lakh
|
HTK
|
Rs 13.68 lakh
|
Rs 13.49 lakh
|
HTK Plus
|
Rs 15.55 lakh
|
Rs 15.33 lakh
|
HTX
|
Rs 16.80 lakh
|
Rs 16.56 lakh
|
HTX iMT
|
Rs 17 lakh
|
Rs 16.76 lakh
|
HTX Plus
|
Rs 18.70 lakh
|
Rs 18.44 lakh
|
HTX Plus iMT
|
Rs 18.95 lakh
|
Rs 18.68 lakh
|
Diesel Automatic
|
HTK Plus AT
|
Rs 16.92 lakh
|
Rs 16.68 lakh
|
HTX AT
|
Rs 18.22 lakh
|
Rs 17.96 lakh
|
GTX Plus (S) AT
|
Rs 19.40 lakh
|
Rs 19.13 lakh
|
X-Line (S) AT
|
Rs 19.65 lakh
|
Rs 19.37 lakh
|
GTX Plus AT
|
Rs 20 lakh
|
Rs 19.72 lakh
|
X-Line AT
|
Rs 20.35 lakh
|
Rs 20.06 lakh
All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Canteen buyers considering Kia Seltos, can avail benefits up to Rs 28,489 on the SUV, maximum being on the X-line trim offered with both petrol and diesel engine option.
Also Read: All Kia Cars Will Be Offered At Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar
Kia Carens
|
1.5-Litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol Engine
|
Variant
|
Regular Prices
|
Special Prices
|
Premium
|
Rs 10.52 lakh
|
Rs 10.37 lakh
|
Premium (O)
|
Rs 10.92 lakh
|
Rs 10.77 lakh
|
Prestige
|
Rs 11.97 lakh
|
Rs 11.80 lakh
|
Prestige (O)
|
Rs 12.12 lakh
|
Rs 11.95 lakh
|
Prestige (O) 6-seater
|
Rs 12.12 lakh
|
Rs 11.95 lakh
|
1.5-litre Turbo-petrol Engine
|
Variant
|
Regular Prices
|
Special Prices
|
Petrol iMT
|
Premium (O)
|
Rs 12.42 lakh
|
Rs 12.25 lakh
|
Prestige
|
Rs 13.62 lakh
|
Rs 13.43 lakh
|
Prestige Plus
|
Rs 14.92 lakh
|
Rs 14.71 lakh
|
Luxury
|
Rs 16.72 lakh
|
Rs 16.48 lakh
|
Luxury Plus
|
Rs 17.82 lakh
|
Rs 17.57 lakh
|
Luxury Plus 6-seater
|
Rs 17.77 lakh
|
Rs 17.52 lakh
|
Petrol DCT Automatic
|
Prestige Plus (O)
|
Rs 16.12 lakh
|
Rs 15.89 lakh
|
Luxury Plus
|
Rs 18.72 lakh
|
Rs 18.46 lakh
|
Luxury Plus 6-seater
|
Rs 18.67 lakh
|
Rs 18.41 lakh
|
X-Line
|
Rs 19.22 lakh
|
Rs 18.95 lakh
|
X-Line 6-seater
|
Rs 19.22 lakh
|
Rs 18.95 lakh
|
1.5-litre Diesel Engine
|
Diesel MT
|
Premium
|
Rs 12.67 lakh
|
Rs 12.49 lakh
|
Premium (O)
|
Rs 12.92 lakh
|
Rs 12.74 lakh
|
Prestige
|
Rs 14.02 lakh
|
Rs 13.82 lakh
|
Prestige Plus
|
Rs 15.47 lakh
|
Rs 15.25 lakh
|
Luxury
|
Rs 17.17 lakh
|
Rs 16.93 lakh
|
Luxury Plus
|
Rs 18.17 lakh
|
Rs 17.91 lakh
|
Luxury Plus 6-seater
|
Rs 18.17 lakh
|
Rs 17.91 lakh
|
Diesel iMT
|
Luxury
|
Rs 17.27 lakh
|
Rs 17.02 lakh
|
Luxury Plus
|
Rs 18.37 lakh
|
Rs 18.11 lakh
|
Luxury Plus 6-seater
|
Rs 18.37 lakh
|
Rs 18.11 lakh
|
Diesel Automatic
|
Prestige Plus(O)
|
Rs 16.57 lakh
|
Rs 16.34 lakh
|
Luxury Plus
|
Rs 19.12 lakh
|
Rs 18.85 lakh
|
Luxury Plus 6-seater
|
Rs 19.22 lakh
|
Rs 18.95 lakh
|
X-Line 6-seater
|
Rs 19.67 lakh
|
Rs 19.39 lakh
All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi
-
The MPV offering from Kia, gets up to Rs 27,000 more affordable for the beneficiaries under this partnership.
More Details Of KPKB Outlets
These prices are available to police and paramilitary forces, including BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, SSB, and Assam Rifles. Personnel can purchase these vehicles through 119 master canteens and over 1,900 subsidiary canteens under KPKB. Additionally, Kia India’s 362 dealerships have been registered to cater to the needs of KPKB members, ensuring the availability of models like the Seltos, Sonet, and Carens in various variants.
Powertrain
The combustion-engined models offer a range of petrol and diesel engines with their respective manual and automatic transmission options, detailed below:
|
Model
|
1.2-litre petrol
|
1.5-litre petrol
|
1-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
Sonet
|
✅
|
❌
|
✅
|
❌
|
✅
|
Seltos
|
❌
|
✅
|
❌
|
✅
|
✅
|
Carens
|
❌
|
✅
|
❌
|
✅
|
✅
Here are the respective transmission option available on these models:
-
Kia Sonet: 1.2-litre N.A. petrol engine (5-speed manual transmission), 1-litre turbo-petrol (6-speed iMT and 7-speed DCT), and 1.5-litre diesel engine (6-speed manual, 6-speed iMT, and 6-speed AT).
-
Kia Seltos: 1.5-litre petrol engine (6-speed manual and CVT), 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (6-speed iMT and 7-speed DCT), and 1.5-litre diesel engine (6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT and 6-speed AT).
-
Kia Carens: 1.5-litre N.A. petrol engine (6-speed manual), 1.5-litre Turbo petrol (6-speed iMT and 7-speed DCT), and 1.5-litre diesel engine (6-speed manual, 6-speed iMT and 6-speed AT).
The electric offering of Kia: EV6, gets a 77.4 kWh battery pack which comes with both single rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and dual motor all-wheel-drive (AWD) setups.
Rivals
The Kia Seltos rivals the MG Astor, Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara, Citroen C3 Aircross, Honda Elevate, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. While the smaller Sonet takes on the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Maruti Fronx, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, and the Skoda sub-4m SUV.
The Kia Carens competes as a premium alternative to the likes of the Maruti Ertiga and XL6, while being more affordable than the Toyota Innova Crysta and Toyota Innova Hycross.
