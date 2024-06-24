  • English
Kia Cars Available At Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar : Check Complete Price List Here

Modified On Jun 24, 2024 06:56 PM By Samarth for Kia Seltos

The exclusive prices for beneficiaries offer savings of up to Rs 28,000 on the Seltos model, while Sonet and Carens are also available with huge savings

Kia Seltos, Carens, And Sonet Canteen Price List

 

  • Kia now offers its mass-market models through Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar (KPKB) at discounted prices.

  • The Seltos is offered with maximum savings of up to Rs 28,000.

  • Kia Sonet gets a maximum benefit of up to Rs 22,000.

  • While the MPV, Kia Carens gets maximum advantage of Rs 27,000 on its top-spec trims.

Kia India recently announced its partnership with Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar (KPKB) to offer exclusive prices on its more mass-market models: the Seltos, Carens, and Sonet, to serving and retired paramilitary forces, state and central police personnel, and Home Ministry employees. Now we have the complete variant-wise price list of all the models: 

Kia Sonet

2024 Kia Sonet

Variants

Regular Prices

Special Prices

Petrol Manual

HTE

Rs 7.99 lakh

Rs 7.88 lakh

HTE (O)

Rs 8.19 lakh

Rs 8.08 lakh

HTK

Rs 8.89 lakh

Rs 8.77 lakh

HTK (O)

Rs 9.25 lakh

Rs 9.12 lakh

HTK Plus

Rs 10 lakh

Rs 9.86 lakh

HTK Plus Turbo iMT

Rs 10.56 lakh

Rs 10.41 lakh

HTX Turbo iMT

Rs 11.56 lakh

Rs 11.40 lakh

HTX Plus Turbo iMT

Rs 13.50 lakh

Rs 13.31 lakh

Petrol Automatic

HTX Turbo DCT

Rs 12.36 lakh

Rs 12.19 lakh

GTX Plus Turbo DCT

Rs 14.55 lakh

Rs 14.35 lakh

X-Line Turbo DCT

Rs 14.75 lakh

Rs 14.54 lakh

Diesel Manual

HTE

Rs 9.80 lakh

Rs 9.66 lakh

HTE (O)

Rs 10 lakh

Rs 9.86 lakh

HTK

Rs 10.50 lakh

Rs 10.35 lakh

HTK (O)

Rs 10.85 lakh

Rs 10.70 lakh

HTK Plus

Rs 11.45 lakh

Rs 11.29 lakh

HTX

Rs 12.10 lakh

Rs 11.93 lakh

HTX iMT

Rs 12.70 lakh

Rs 12.52 lakh

HTX Plus

Rs 13.80 lakh

Rs 13.61 lakh

HTX Plus iMT

Rs 14.50 lakh

Rs 14.30 lakh

Diesel Automatic

HTX AT

Rs 13.10 lakh

Rs 12.92 lakh

GTX Plus AT

Rs 15.55 lakh

Rs 15.43 lakh

X-Line AT

Rs 15.75 lakh

Rs 15.53 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

  • The Sonet can be bought through KPKB canteen, with maximum benefit extending up to Rs 22,000 on the top-spec variants.

Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

Variants

Regular Prices

Special Prices

Petrol Manual

HTE

Rs 10.90 lakh

Rs 10.75 lakh

HTK

Rs 12.24 lakh

Rs 12.07 lakh

HTK Plus

Rs 14.06 lakh

Rs 13.86 lakh

HTX

Rs 15.30 lakh

Rs 15.08 lakh

HTK Plus Turbo iMT

Rs 15.45 lakh

Rs 15.20 lakh

HTX Plus Turbo iMT

Rs 18.73 lakh

Rs 18.47 lakh

Petrol Automatic

    

HTK Plus CVT

Rs 15.42 lakh

Rs 15.20 lakh

HTX CVT

Rs 16.72 lakh

Rs 16.48 lakh

HTX Plus Turbo DCT

Rs 19.73 lakh

Rs 19.45 lakh

GTX Plus (S) Turbo DCT

Rs 19.40 lakh

Rs 19.13 lakh

X-Line (S) Turbo DCT

Rs 19.65 lakh

Rs 19.37 lakh

GTX Plus Turbo DCT

Rs 20 lakh

Rs 19.72 lakh

X-Line Turbo DCT

Rs 20.35 lakh

Rs 20.06 lakh

Diesel Manual

HTE

Rs 12.35 lakh

Rs 12.18 lakh

HTK

Rs 13.68 lakh

Rs 13.49 lakh

HTK Plus

Rs 15.55 lakh

Rs 15.33 lakh

HTX

Rs 16.80 lakh

Rs 16.56 lakh

HTX iMT

Rs 17 lakh

Rs 16.76 lakh

HTX Plus

Rs 18.70 lakh

Rs 18.44 lakh

HTX Plus iMT

Rs 18.95 lakh

Rs 18.68 lakh

Diesel Automatic

HTK Plus AT

Rs 16.92 lakh

Rs 16.68 lakh

HTX AT

Rs 18.22 lakh

Rs 17.96 lakh

GTX Plus (S) AT

Rs 19.40 lakh

Rs 19.13 lakh

X-Line (S) AT

Rs 19.65 lakh

Rs 19.37 lakh

GTX Plus AT

Rs 20 lakh

Rs 19.72 lakh

X-Line AT

Rs 20.35 lakh

Rs 20.06 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

  • Canteen buyers considering Kia Seltos, can avail benefits up to Rs 28,489 on the SUV, maximum being on the X-line trim offered with both petrol and diesel engine option. 

Also Read:  All Kia Cars Will Be Offered At Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar

Kia Carens

1.5-Litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol Engine

Variant

Regular Prices

Special Prices

Premium

Rs 10.52 lakh

Rs 10.37 lakh

Premium (O)

Rs 10.92 lakh

Rs 10.77 lakh

Prestige

Rs 11.97 lakh

Rs 11.80 lakh

Prestige (O)

Rs 12.12 lakh

Rs 11.95 lakh

Prestige (O) 6-seater

Rs 12.12 lakh

Rs 11.95 lakh

1.5-litre Turbo-petrol Engine

Variant

Regular Prices

Special Prices

Petrol iMT

Premium (O)

Rs 12.42 lakh

Rs 12.25 lakh

Prestige

Rs 13.62 lakh

Rs 13.43 lakh

Prestige Plus

Rs 14.92 lakh

Rs 14.71 lakh

Luxury

Rs 16.72 lakh

Rs 16.48 lakh

Luxury Plus

Rs 17.82 lakh

Rs 17.57 lakh

Luxury Plus 6-seater

Rs 17.77 lakh

Rs 17.52 lakh

Petrol DCT Automatic

Prestige Plus (O)

Rs 16.12 lakh

Rs 15.89 lakh

Luxury Plus

Rs 18.72 lakh

Rs 18.46 lakh

Luxury Plus 6-seater

Rs 18.67 lakh

Rs 18.41 lakh

X-Line

Rs 19.22 lakh

Rs 18.95 lakh

X-Line 6-seater

Rs 19.22 lakh

Rs 18.95 lakh

1.5-litre Diesel Engine

Diesel MT

Premium

Rs 12.67 lakh

Rs 12.49 lakh

Premium (O)

Rs 12.92 lakh

Rs 12.74 lakh

Prestige

Rs 14.02 lakh

Rs 13.82 lakh

Prestige Plus

Rs 15.47 lakh

Rs 15.25 lakh

Luxury

Rs 17.17 lakh

Rs 16.93 lakh

Luxury Plus

Rs 18.17 lakh

Rs 17.91 lakh

Luxury Plus 6-seater

Rs 18.17 lakh

Rs 17.91 lakh

Diesel iMT

Luxury

Rs 17.27 lakh

Rs 17.02 lakh

Luxury Plus

Rs 18.37 lakh

Rs 18.11 lakh

Luxury Plus 6-seater

Rs 18.37 lakh

Rs 18.11 lakh

Diesel Automatic

Prestige Plus(O)

Rs 16.57 lakh

Rs 16.34 lakh

Luxury Plus

Rs 19.12 lakh

Rs 18.85 lakh

Luxury Plus 6-seater

Rs 19.22 lakh

Rs 18.95 lakh

X-Line 6-seater

Rs 19.67 lakh

Rs 19.39 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

  • The MPV offering from Kia, gets up to Rs 27,000 more affordable for the beneficiaries under this partnership. 

More Details Of KPKB Outlets

These prices are available to police and paramilitary forces, including BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, SSB, and Assam Rifles. Personnel can purchase these vehicles through 119 master canteens and over 1,900 subsidiary canteens under KPKB. Additionally, Kia India’s 362 dealerships have been registered to cater to the needs of KPKB members, ensuring the availability of models like the Seltos, Sonet, and Carens in various variants.

Powertrain 

The combustion-engined models offer a range of petrol and diesel engines with their respective manual and automatic transmission options, detailed below:

Model

1.2-litre petrol

1.5-litre petrol

1-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre diesel

Sonet

Seltos

Carens

Here are the respective transmission option available on these models:

  • Kia Sonet: 1.2-litre N.A. petrol engine (5-speed manual transmission), 1-litre turbo-petrol (6-speed iMT and 7-speed DCT), and 1.5-litre diesel engine  (6-speed manual, 6-speed iMT, and 6-speed AT).

  • Kia Seltos: 1.5-litre petrol engine (6-speed manual and CVT), 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (6-speed iMT and 7-speed DCT), and 1.5-litre diesel engine (6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT and 6-speed AT).

  • Kia Carens: 1.5-litre N.A. petrol engine (6-speed manual), 1.5-litre Turbo petrol (6-speed iMT and 7-speed DCT), and 1.5-litre diesel engine (6-speed manual, 6-speed iMT and 6-speed AT).

The electric offering of Kia: EV6, gets a 77.4 kWh battery pack which comes with both single rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and dual motor all-wheel-drive (AWD) setups. 

Rivals

The Kia Seltos rivals the MG Astor, Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara, Citroen C3 Aircross, Honda Elevate, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.  While the smaller Sonet takes on the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Maruti Fronx, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, and the Skoda sub-4m SUV.

The Kia Carens competes as a premium alternative to the likes of the Maruti Ertiga and XL6, while being more affordable than the Toyota Innova Crysta and Toyota Innova Hycross.

