The exclusive prices for beneficiaries offer savings of up to Rs 28,000 on the Seltos model, while Sonet and Carens are also available with huge savings

Kia now offers its mass-market models through Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar (KPKB) at discounted prices.

The Seltos is offered with maximum savings of up to Rs 28,000.

Kia Sonet gets a maximum benefit of up to Rs 22,000.

While the MPV, Kia Carens gets maximum advantage of Rs 27,000 on its top-spec trims.

Kia India recently announced its partnership with Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar (KPKB) to offer exclusive prices on its more mass-market models: the Seltos, Carens, and Sonet, to serving and retired paramilitary forces, state and central police personnel, and Home Ministry employees. Now we have the complete variant-wise price list of all the models:

Kia Sonet

Variants Regular Prices Special Prices Petrol Manual HTE Rs 7.99 lakh Rs 7.88 lakh HTE (O) Rs 8.19 lakh Rs 8.08 lakh HTK Rs 8.89 lakh Rs 8.77 lakh HTK (O) Rs 9.25 lakh Rs 9.12 lakh HTK Plus Rs 10 lakh Rs 9.86 lakh HTK Plus Turbo iMT Rs 10.56 lakh Rs 10.41 lakh HTX Turbo iMT Rs 11.56 lakh Rs 11.40 lakh HTX Plus Turbo iMT Rs 13.50 lakh Rs 13.31 lakh Petrol Automatic HTX Turbo DCT Rs 12.36 lakh Rs 12.19 lakh GTX Plus Turbo DCT Rs 14.55 lakh Rs 14.35 lakh X-Line Turbo DCT Rs 14.75 lakh Rs 14.54 lakh Diesel Manual HTE Rs 9.80 lakh Rs 9.66 lakh HTE (O) Rs 10 lakh Rs 9.86 lakh HTK Rs 10.50 lakh Rs 10.35 lakh HTK (O) Rs 10.85 lakh Rs 10.70 lakh HTK Plus Rs 11.45 lakh Rs 11.29 lakh HTX Rs 12.10 lakh Rs 11.93 lakh HTX iMT Rs 12.70 lakh Rs 12.52 lakh HTX Plus Rs 13.80 lakh Rs 13.61 lakh HTX Plus iMT Rs 14.50 lakh Rs 14.30 lakh Diesel Automatic HTX AT Rs 13.10 lakh Rs 12.92 lakh GTX Plus AT Rs 15.55 lakh Rs 15.43 lakh X-Line AT Rs 15.75 lakh Rs 15.53 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

The Sonet can be bought through KPKB canteen, with maximum benefit extending up to Rs 22,000 on the top-spec variants.

Kia Seltos

Variants Regular Prices Special Prices Petrol Manual HTE Rs 10.90 lakh Rs 10.75 lakh HTK Rs 12.24 lakh Rs 12.07 lakh HTK Plus Rs 14.06 lakh Rs 13.86 lakh HTX Rs 15.30 lakh Rs 15.08 lakh HTK Plus Turbo iMT Rs 15.45 lakh Rs 15.20 lakh HTX Plus Turbo iMT Rs 18.73 lakh Rs 18.47 lakh Petrol Automatic HTK Plus CVT Rs 15.42 lakh Rs 15.20 lakh HTX CVT Rs 16.72 lakh Rs 16.48 lakh HTX Plus Turbo DCT Rs 19.73 lakh Rs 19.45 lakh GTX Plus (S) Turbo DCT Rs 19.40 lakh Rs 19.13 lakh X-Line (S) Turbo DCT Rs 19.65 lakh Rs 19.37 lakh GTX Plus Turbo DCT Rs 20 lakh Rs 19.72 lakh X-Line Turbo DCT Rs 20.35 lakh Rs 20.06 lakh Diesel Manual HTE Rs 12.35 lakh Rs 12.18 lakh HTK Rs 13.68 lakh Rs 13.49 lakh HTK Plus Rs 15.55 lakh Rs 15.33 lakh HTX Rs 16.80 lakh Rs 16.56 lakh HTX iMT Rs 17 lakh Rs 16.76 lakh HTX Plus Rs 18.70 lakh Rs 18.44 lakh HTX Plus iMT Rs 18.95 lakh Rs 18.68 lakh Diesel Automatic HTK Plus AT Rs 16.92 lakh Rs 16.68 lakh HTX AT Rs 18.22 lakh Rs 17.96 lakh GTX Plus (S) AT Rs 19.40 lakh Rs 19.13 lakh X-Line (S) AT Rs 19.65 lakh Rs 19.37 lakh GTX Plus AT Rs 20 lakh Rs 19.72 lakh X-Line AT Rs 20.35 lakh Rs 20.06 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

Canteen buyers considering Kia Seltos, can avail benefits up to Rs 28,489 on the SUV, maximum being on the X-line trim offered with both petrol and diesel engine option.

Kia Carens

1.5-Litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol Engine Variant Regular Prices Special Prices Premium Rs 10.52 lakh Rs 10.37 lakh Premium (O) Rs 10.92 lakh Rs 10.77 lakh Prestige Rs 11.97 lakh Rs 11.80 lakh Prestige (O) Rs 12.12 lakh Rs 11.95 lakh Prestige (O) 6-seater Rs 12.12 lakh Rs 11.95 lakh 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol Engine Variant Regular Prices Special Prices Petrol iMT Premium (O) Rs 12.42 lakh Rs 12.25 lakh Prestige Rs 13.62 lakh Rs 13.43 lakh Prestige Plus Rs 14.92 lakh Rs 14.71 lakh Luxury Rs 16.72 lakh Rs 16.48 lakh Luxury Plus Rs 17.82 lakh Rs 17.57 lakh Luxury Plus 6-seater Rs 17.77 lakh Rs 17.52 lakh Petrol DCT Automatic Prestige Plus (O) Rs 16.12 lakh Rs 15.89 lakh Luxury Plus Rs 18.72 lakh Rs 18.46 lakh Luxury Plus 6-seater Rs 18.67 lakh Rs 18.41 lakh X-Line Rs 19.22 lakh Rs 18.95 lakh X-Line 6-seater Rs 19.22 lakh Rs 18.95 lakh 1.5-litre Diesel Engine Diesel MT Premium Rs 12.67 lakh Rs 12.49 lakh Premium (O) Rs 12.92 lakh Rs 12.74 lakh Prestige Rs 14.02 lakh Rs 13.82 lakh Prestige Plus Rs 15.47 lakh Rs 15.25 lakh Luxury Rs 17.17 lakh Rs 16.93 lakh Luxury Plus Rs 18.17 lakh Rs 17.91 lakh Luxury Plus 6-seater Rs 18.17 lakh Rs 17.91 lakh Diesel iMT Luxury Rs 17.27 lakh Rs 17.02 lakh Luxury Plus Rs 18.37 lakh Rs 18.11 lakh Luxury Plus 6-seater Rs 18.37 lakh Rs 18.11 lakh Diesel Automatic Prestige Plus(O) Rs 16.57 lakh Rs 16.34 lakh Luxury Plus Rs 19.12 lakh Rs 18.85 lakh Luxury Plus 6-seater Rs 19.22 lakh Rs 18.95 lakh X-Line 6-seater Rs 19.67 lakh Rs 19.39 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

The MPV offering from Kia, gets up to Rs 27,000 more affordable for the beneficiaries under this partnership.

More Details Of KPKB Outlets

These prices are available to police and paramilitary forces, including BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, SSB, and Assam Rifles. Personnel can purchase these vehicles through 119 master canteens and over 1,900 subsidiary canteens under KPKB. Additionally, Kia India’s 362 dealerships have been registered to cater to the needs of KPKB members, ensuring the availability of models like the Seltos, Sonet, and Carens in various variants.

Powertrain

The combustion-engined models offer a range of petrol and diesel engines with their respective manual and automatic transmission options, detailed below:

Model 1.2-litre petrol 1.5-litre petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Sonet ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ ✅ Seltos ❌ ✅ ❌ ✅ ✅ Carens ❌ ✅ ❌ ✅ ✅

Here are the respective transmission option available on these models:

Kia Sonet: 1.2-litre N.A. petrol engine (5-speed manual transmission), 1-litre turbo-petrol (6-speed iMT and 7-speed DCT), and 1.5-litre diesel engine (6-speed manual, 6-speed iMT, and 6-speed AT).

Kia Seltos: 1.5-litre petrol engine (6-speed manual and CVT), 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (6-speed iMT and 7-speed DCT), and 1.5-litre diesel engine (6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT and 6-speed AT).

Kia Carens: 1.5-litre N.A. petrol engine (6-speed manual), 1.5-litre Turbo petrol (6-speed iMT and 7-speed DCT), and 1.5-litre diesel engine (6-speed manual, 6-speed iMT and 6-speed AT).

The electric offering of Kia: EV6, gets a 77.4 kWh battery pack which comes with both single rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and dual motor all-wheel-drive (AWD) setups.

Rivals

The Kia Seltos rivals the MG Astor, Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara, Citroen C3 Aircross, Honda Elevate, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. While the smaller Sonet takes on the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Maruti Fronx, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, and the Skoda sub-4m SUV.

The Kia Carens competes as a premium alternative to the likes of the Maruti Ertiga and XL6, while being more affordable than the Toyota Innova Crysta and Toyota Innova Hycross.

