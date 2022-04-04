Kia Introduces The Updated Sonet From Rs 7.15 Lakh

Published On Apr 04, 2022 05:53 PM By Tarun for Kia Sonet

The subcompact SUV gets its features reshuffled along with the addition of two new colours

Prices hiked by up to Rs 30,000.

Gets four airbags and TPMS as standard across all variants.

Second-to-top HTX+ variant now gets six airbags.

The Sonet is available in HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+ and GTX+ trims.

New Imperial Blue and Sparkling Silver colours added.

Kia has updated the Sonet, priced from Rs 7.15 lakh to Rs 13.79 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The 2022 model gets new features, more safety, and also some colour revisions. With this, its prices have also been increased by up to Rs 30,000.

Variants New Features HTE Highline Tyre Pressure Monitor (now standard)

Side Airbags (4 Airbags now standard)

Semi-leatherette seats with white stitching

Rear backseat folding knob HTK - HTK+ (Only turbo-iMT variant) Electronic stability control

Vehicle stability management

Hill assist control

Brake Assist HTX and HTX Anniversary Edition 4.2-inch semi-digital instrument cluster HTX+ Curtain airbags (Total 6 airbags)

Rebranded Kia Connect app for internet car technology

New SOS and Kia Connect button for the IRVM

The Sonet gets TPMS and four airbags as standard across the range. The TPMS feature was earlier available only in the HTX+ and GTX+ variants. No variants featured four airbags but the top-spec GTX+ was equipped with six airbags.

The base-spec HTE gets semi-leatherette seats with white stitching, replacing the earlier fabric seats.

The HTK+ Turbo variants gain ESC, hill assist, brake assist, and Vehicle stability management, which was earlier available from the HTX variant.

The 4.2-inch semi-digital instrument cluster has trickled down from the range-topping trims (HTX+ and GTX+) to the mid-spec HTX.

The second-to-top HTX+ gets six airbags, which was earlier limited to the top-spec GTX+variant.

The UVO connect app for internet car technology has been rebranded as ‘Kia Connect’.

Instead of a fabric chord, you now get a pull-back knob to fold down the rear backseat.

Besides that, Kia has changed the ‘Sonet’ logo in sync with the new ‘Kia’ logo. It’s also available in two new colour options: Imperial Blue and Sparkling Silver (both borrowed from the Carens). That said, its Gold Beige (Dual tone as well), Steel Silver, and Intelligency Blue colours have been discontinued.

The Sonet continues with its expansive list of features including LED headlamps, an electric sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car technology and remote operation, wireless charging, ventilated front seats, and an air purifier.

The 2022 Kia Sonet receives no mechanical updates. The subcompact SUV is powered by three engines: 83PS 1.2-litre petrol (5-speed MT), 120PS 1-litre turbo-petrol (6-speed iMT/7-speed DCT) and 100PS (6-speed MT) / 115PS (6-speed AT) 1.5-litre diesel engines.

The Kia Sonet rivals the Hyundai Venue , Tata Nexon , Mahindra XUV300 , Renault Kiger , Toyota Urban Cruiser , Nissan Magnite , and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza .

