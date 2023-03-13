Modified On Mar 13, 2023 06:26 PM By Tarun for Kia Seltos

Defence personnel can now have the Carens, Seltos, Sonet, or Carnival at almost their ex-showroom prices

Kia cars are now available for purchase through CSD (Canteen Store Departments) centres. Military, Navy, and Airforce officers can book the subcompact SUV through their respective canteens. Over 100 defence personnel have already booked the Kia cars through the CSD.

Over 100 bookings have already been done through dealerships. A Kia Seltos has already been delivered and the carmaker will soon commence deliveries of the Sonet and Carens as well. Defence personnel can get several products, including four-wheelers and two-wheelers, through these CSDs for discounted rates, almost equivalent to their ex-showroom prices.

Here’s the press release for your reference:

Kia India commences CSD delivery for Defence Personnel

The brand starts delivery of Seltos from CSD in the first phase; other models to be soon made available at the dealerships

First delivery of Seltos given to Major General Vikal Sahni at Frontier Kia, Gurugram

More than 100 defence personnel have already booked Kia cars through CSD

One of the fastest-growing carmakers in the country, Kia India, today forayed into CSD operations as a registered seller, committing to the enhanced accessibility to the Defense Personnel of the country. The company has received over 100 bookings under this new channel and will soon be commencing deliveries of the Sonet and the Carens across its nationwide dealerships. At an event in Frontier Kia, Gurugram, Mr. Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales & Business Officer, Kia India, handed over the keys of the Seltos to its proud owner, Major General Vikal Sahni.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales & Business Officer, Kia India said, “The Defense Personnel of India are true heroes, and we at Kia India are honoured to be able to serve them with this new initiative. This is yet another milestone in our journey and a humble initiative to partner with our men and women in uniform for their immense contribution to safeguarding this great nation. Commencement of CSD delivery is a promising move to do our bit for the real-life heroes and to introduce them to an exciting world of Kia which inspires everyone. We’re thankful to our first valued customer, Major General Vikal Sahni, for bestowing faith in our Seltos, which marked the commencement of the Kia India journey.”

