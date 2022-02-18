Published On Feb 18, 2022 10:23 AM By Rohit for Kia Seltos

The discontinuation means customers can now opt only for the top-spec GTX+ AT in the SUV’s diesel lineup, while the Carnival now starts from Rs 29.99 lakh

Bookings for both these variants have been stopped.

No specific reason given but we believe it could be due to low demand.

The Seltos HTK+ diesel-auto was offered with a 1.5-litre unit with a 6-speed torque converter.

Kia’s luxury MPV is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine mated to an 8-speed automatic.

As per our sources, Kia has axed the mid-spec HTK+ diesel automatic and the base-spec Premium 7-seater variants of the Seltos and Carnival, respectively. The carmaker hasn’t divulged the reason for the axing, but we believe it could probably have been done due to low demand. It has even asked its dealer network to stop accepting bookings for these variants from February 19.

Back in January, the carmaker had axed a couple of variants of the Carnival. It had then gone on to delete a set of exterior paint options of the Sonet and Seltos.

While the Seltos HTK+ diesel-auto was priced at Rs 14.25 lakh, Kia retailed the Carnival’s Premium 7-seater variant at Rs 25.49 lakh. With this discontinuation, the Seltos diesel-auto is no longer available in the HT Line, and customers need to now opt for the range topping diesel-powered GTX+ AT (priced at Rs 17.95 lakh, a premium of Rs 3.7 lakh). In the case of the Carnival, it now gets a new base-spec trim in the form of the Prestige 7-seater, priced at Rs 29.99 lakh (a premium of Rs 4.5 lakh).

The Seltos’ HTK+ diesel-auto variant came with a 1.5-litre diesel engine (115PS/250Nm), paired with a 6-speed torque converter. Feature highlights of the HTK+ trim include 16-inch alloy wheels, an 8-inch touchscreen system, and push-button start/stop.

On the other hand, the Carnival is available with a sole 2.2-litre diesel engine (200PS/440Nm), coupled with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The now discontinued Premium trim of the Kia’s luxury MPV was equipped with three-zone climate control, 18-inch alloy wheels, an 8-inch touchscreen, and a rearview camera.

Kia retails the Seltos between Rs 9.95 lakh and Rs 18.19 lakh, while the Carnival is now priced from Rs 29.99 lakh to Rs 34.49 lakh. The Seltos continues to take on other compact SUVs including the Skoda Kushaq , MG Astor , Hyundai Creta , Renault Duster, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross , and Volkswagen Taigun , whereas the MPV is a more premium alternative to the Toyota Innova Crysta .

All prices, ex-showroom pan-India

