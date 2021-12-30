Kia Carens’ Bookings To Start From January 14

Published On Dec 30, 2021 04:45 PM By Rohit for Kia Carens

The Carens is expected to be priced from Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards

It will be based on the same platform as the Hyundai Alcazar.

Kia will offer the MPV in both 6- and 7-seater layouts.

Gets 64-colour ambient lighting, cruise control, and a single-pane sunroof.

Will be powered by the same turbo-petrol and diesel engines as the Seltos.

In December 2021, Kia took the covers off the Carens. The carmaker has now announced that bookings for its new three-row MPV will commence from January 14.

The Carens is Kia’s equivalent of the Hyundai Alcazar; both share the platform. Therefore, the Carens will also be available as 6- and 7-seaters, with captain seats in the former. However, what differentiates it from the Hyundai is that it gets one-touch electric tumble for the second-row seats (but only in the 7-seater version).

Features include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an air purifier, 64-colour ambient lighting, and ventilated front seats. The Carens will also get a single-pane sunroof, cruise control, and a digitised driver’s display akin to the i20. Standard safety tech comprises six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), all-wheel disc brakes, vehicle stability management (VSM), and hill start/descent assist.

The Kia MPV will come with the same 1.4-litre turbo-petrol (140PS/242Nm) and 1.5-litre diesel engines (115PS/250Nm) as the Seltos. These will get a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission), a 6-speed automatic, and a standard 6-speed manual. Additionally, the Carens will likely get a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (115PS/144Nm) with a standard 6-speed manual. Three drive modes – Eco, Normal, and Sport – will be on offer.

Kia is expected to price the Carens from Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards when it’s launched in the first quarter of 2022. It will take on the Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, and Hyundai Alcazar.