Modified On Dec 17, 2021 12:35 PM By Rohit for Kia Carens

Three of the seven shades are a first for a Kia model in India; no dual-tone option on the Carens though unlike its platform sibling, the Hyundai Alcazar

Kia is likely to offer the Carens in four broad trims: Premium, Prestige, Luxury, and Luxury Plus.

New colours are – Imperial Blue, Moss Brown, and Sparkling Silver.

The Carens gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen, ventilated front seats, and an air purifier.

Likely to be powered by the Seltos’s set of petrol and diesel engines.

Expect it to be priced from Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

The Kia Carens recently broke cover as a three-row people mover. While Kia revealed three unique shades (Imperial Blue, Moss Brown, and Sparkling Silver) of the Carens during its event, we now know its complete colour palette. The SUV will be available in four more colours – Intense Red, Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Grey, and Glacier White Pearl.















Although the three shades are new for a Kia model in India, the other four colours are the same as seen on other models from the carmaker including the Seltos. However, the Carens misses out on a dual-tone option that’s available on the Seltos and even on its platform sibling, the Hyundai Alcazar. Kia is yet to divulge the exact variant-wise colour options.

Kia is likely to offer the Carens in four broad trims: Premium, Prestige, Luxury, and Luxury Plus. The SUV will be available in both six- and seven-seater configurations, with captain seats in the second row for the former. Other noteworthy features include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, electric one-touch folding second row seats, an air purifier, 64-colour ambient lighting, and ventilated front seats. One of the highlights of the SUV is its standard safety features kit which includes six airbags, electronic stability control, hill-assist control, and front and rear parking sensors.

While Kia has only confirmed a turbo-petrol and a diesel engine for the Carens, we believe these will be borrowed from the Seltos, where they make 140PS/242Nm and 115PS/250Nm, respectively. These engines will get a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission) and a 6-speed automatic gearbox, while a 6-speed manual is likely to be offered as standard. We believe the Carens will also likely get the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (115PS/144Nm), mated to a 6-speed manual as standard and an optional CVT. The Carens will get three drive modes: Eco, Normal, and Sport.

The SUV is slated to go on sale in the first quarter of 2022 and we expect it to be priced from Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. Its competition will include the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector Plus, and the Hyundai Alcazar.