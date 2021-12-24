Top 7 Differences Between The Kia Carens And Hyundai Alcazar

Modified On Dec 24, 2021 11:56 AM By Tarun for Kia Carens

While the Carens shares its platform with the Alcazar, their styling and engine specs are the biggest differences

The Kia Carens was recently unveiled and is set to debut the market in the first quarter of 2022 (January-March). It is essentially a three-row MPV and is offered in six and seven-seater configurations. While it shares its platform with the Hyundai Alcazar, there are several differences between the two.

So, here are the top seven differences between the both:

They Look Very Different

While the Alcazar looks like an extended Creta, the Carens does not look like a stretched Seltos. The Carens uses completely different exterior styling elements to give it a fresh new face, and also some elements to help it look like a blend of an SUV and an MPV. As for the Alcazar, it borrows the front face, particularly the headlights, from the Creta and inclines more towards looking like an SUV. Also a big difference is in the wheel size. The Carens gets 16-inch alloys whereas the Alcazar runs on 17-inch wheels.

The Carens Gets A Turbo-petrol Engine

Carens Alcazar Engine 1.4-litre turbo-petrol / 1.5-litre diesel 2-litre petrol / 1.5-litre diesel Power/Torque 140PS/242Nm / 115PS/250Nm 159PS/191Nm / 115PS/250Nm Transmission Petrol: 6-speed manual/7-speed DCT Diesel: 6-speed manual/6-speed AT (expected) Petrol: 6-speed manual/6-speed AT Diesel: 6-speed manual/6-speed AT

The Carens and Alcazar share their 115PS 1.5-litre diesel engine. However, the former gets the Seltos’ 140PS 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine, as opposed to the Alcazar’s 159PS 2-litre naturally aspirated petrol. The petrol-powered Carens is less powerful but torquier than the Alcazar.

Also, a 7-speed DCT (dual clutch automatic) with paddle shifters has been confirmed for the turbo-petrol Carens. A 6-speed manual as standard (for both the powertrains) might be offered with the Kia, but we’ll get a confirmation as the launch nears.

The Carens Gets Electric One-touch Tumble Second-row Seat

The Carens is the first in its segment to get the electric one-touch tumble feature for the second-row seats. This feature makes it convenient for making your way to the third row. The Alcazar, on the other hand, gets the manual one-touch tumble feature.

The Carens Gets A Single-pane Sunroof

The Alcazar here has a bigger advantage, literally. It offers a massive panoramic sunroof that extends all the way to the second row. While the Carens goes with a conventional single-pane sunroof. This could be because the Carens uses roof-mounted AC vents for the second and third rows, whereas the Alcazar uses centre and side mounted AC vents for the second and third row, respectively.

The Carens Features Six Airbags As Standard

The Kia Carens offers six airbags as standard across all trims. As for the Alcazar, it gets dual airbags as standard and six airbags from the mid-spec Platinum trim. But while the Carens does not get a 360-degree camera like the Alcazar, it does get front parking sensors.

The Carens Gets A Digitised Driver’s Display

Another point where the Alcazar shines. While the Carens gets a digitised driver’s display which is similar to the ones seen on the i20 and the Verna, the Alcazar gets a crisp 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster with an integrated blind-spot monitor display.

Roof-mounted AC Vents

The Carens offers roof-mounted AC vents that will be offered for each passenger in the second and third row (as seen on the six-seater variant). As for the Alcazar, it gets centrally placed second-row AC vents and side-placed vents for the third row.

Bonus Feature

The Carens gets wireless charging just for the front row while the Alcazar offers one for the second-row passengers as well.