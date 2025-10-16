All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register

    Kia Carens Clavis EV Larger 51.4 kWh Battery Pack Now More Affordable By Rs 50,000, New HTX E Variants Launched From Rs 19.99 Lakh

    Modified On Oct 16, 2025 07:02 PM By Bikramjit

    230 Views
    • Write a comment

    The HTX E is the second trim alongside the HTX in the Carens Clavis EV lineup to be available with both battery options

    Kia Carens Clavis EV

    • The HTX E variant sits over the base HTK Plus variant.

    • Top features in the new variants include panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger and air purifier.

    • Battery options include: a 42 kWh and a 51.4 kWh pack with up to 490 km range.

    • The HTX E and HTX E ER variants are priced at Rs 19.99 lakh and Rs 21.99 lakh, respectively.

    • The Carens Clavis EV is priced between Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 24.49 lakh.

    Kia India has expanded the Carens Clavis EV lineup by adding two new variants: HTX E and HTX E Extended Range (ER). The HTX E slots between the base-spec HTK Plus and HTX variants, while the HTX E (ER) sits between the HTX and one-below-top HTX (ER) trims. This update makes the bigger 51.4 kWh battery option more accessible for buyers by Rs 50,000. 

    We have detailed the pricing and further updates in the next section:

    Prices

    The prices of the entire lineup of the Carens Clavis EV are as follows:

    Variants

    Price (ex-showroom)

    HTK Plus

    Rs 17.99 lakh

    HTX E (New)

    Rs 19.99 lakh

    HTX

    Rs 20.49 lakh

    HTX E ER (New)

    Rs 21.99 lakh

    HTX ER

    Rs 22.49 lakh

    HTX Plus ER

    Rs 24.49 lakh

    After GST 2.0, all the Kia cars have seen attractive price drops. We have detailed the updated variant-wise prices for all the models in this story.

    What's New?

    The HTX E variant now brings a longer list of features over the base-spec HTK Plus trim. It gets a panoramic sunroof, LED lamps for all three rows, auto up/down windows, auto-dimming IRVM, a wireless phone charger, and a dual-tone steering wheel with tilt and telescopic adjustment. Some more niceties include leatherette seats, added seatback folding tables, an air purifier, and 64-colour ambient lighting.

    Notably, the HTX E Extended Range (ER) variant does not get any feature additions over the HTX trim. 

    Kia Carens Clavis EV dashboard

    The fully loaded Carens Clavis EV is also equipped with features like a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a similarly sized digital driver’s display, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, an automatic AC with dedicated vents for rear seat passengers, a 4-way powered driver’s seat, and ventilated front seats.

    In terms of safety, it is equipped with 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitor, a tyre pressure monitoring system, hill start assist, hill descent control, an electronic stability control (ESC) and front and rear parking sensors. It also gets a Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite.

    Battery Pack & Range

    The Carens Clavis EV is available with two battery pack options, and the detailed specifications are as follows:

     

    Standard Range

    Extended Range (ER)

    Battery Pack

    42 kWh

    51.4 kWh

    No. of electric motor

    1

    1

    Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1+2)

    404 km

    490 km

    Power 

    135 PS

    171 PS

    Torque

    255 Nm

    255 Nm

    Drivetrain

    Front-wheel-drive (FWD)

    Front-wheel-drive (FWD)

    The new HTX E variant is available with both battery options. If you want to know the variant-wise powertrain distribution for the other trims, do check out this article.

    Rivals

    Kia Carens Clavis EV driving

    The Kia Carens Clavis EV can be considered a rival to the  BYD eMax 7. One can also consider it against the  Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV, Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV.

    All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on Kia Carens Clavis EV

    Explore More on Kia Carens Clavis EV

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending Electric Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    Electric Car
    Upcoming Electric Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Kia Carens Clavis EV Larger 51.4 kWh Battery Pack Now More Affordable By Rs 50,000, New HTX E Variants Launched From Rs 19.99 Lakh
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    Car Sold

    Every 4 minute

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2025 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience