Kia Carens Clavis EV Larger 51.4 kWh Battery Pack Now More Affordable By Rs 50,000, New HTX E Variants Launched From Rs 19.99 Lakh

The HTX E is the second trim alongside the HTX in the Carens Clavis EV lineup to be available with both battery options

The HTX E variant sits over the base HTK Plus variant.

Top features in the new variants include panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger and air purifier.

Battery options include: a 42 kWh and a 51.4 kWh pack with up to 490 km range.

The HTX E and HTX E ER variants are priced at Rs 19.99 lakh and Rs 21.99 lakh, respectively.

The Carens Clavis EV is priced between Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 24.49 lakh.

Kia India has expanded the Carens Clavis EV lineup by adding two new variants: HTX E and HTX E Extended Range (ER). The HTX E slots between the base-spec HTK Plus and HTX variants, while the HTX E (ER) sits between the HTX and one-below-top HTX (ER) trims. This update makes the bigger 51.4 kWh battery option more accessible for buyers by Rs 50,000.

We have detailed the pricing and further updates in the next section:

Prices

The prices of the entire lineup of the Carens Clavis EV are as follows:

Variants Price (ex-showroom) HTK Plus Rs 17.99 lakh HTX E (New) Rs 19.99 lakh HTX Rs 20.49 lakh HTX E ER (New) Rs 21.99 lakh HTX ER Rs 22.49 lakh HTX Plus ER Rs 24.49 lakh

After GST 2.0, all the Kia cars have seen attractive price drops. We have detailed the updated variant-wise prices for all the models in this story.

What's New?

The HTX E variant now brings a longer list of features over the base-spec HTK Plus trim. It gets a panoramic sunroof, LED lamps for all three rows, auto up/down windows, auto-dimming IRVM, a wireless phone charger, and a dual-tone steering wheel with tilt and telescopic adjustment. Some more niceties include leatherette seats, added seatback folding tables, an air purifier, and 64-colour ambient lighting.

Notably, the HTX E Extended Range (ER) variant does not get any feature additions over the HTX trim.

The fully loaded Carens Clavis EV is also equipped with features like a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a similarly sized digital driver’s display, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, an automatic AC with dedicated vents for rear seat passengers, a 4-way powered driver’s seat, and ventilated front seats.

In terms of safety, it is equipped with 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitor, a tyre pressure monitoring system, hill start assist, hill descent control, an electronic stability control (ESC) and front and rear parking sensors. It also gets a Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite.

Battery Pack & Range

The Carens Clavis EV is available with two battery pack options, and the detailed specifications are as follows:

Standard Range Extended Range (ER) Battery Pack 42 kWh 51.4 kWh No. of electric motor 1 1 Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1+2) 404 km 490 km Power 135 PS 171 PS Torque 255 Nm 255 Nm Drivetrain Front-wheel-drive (FWD) Front-wheel-drive (FWD)

The new HTX E variant is available with both battery options. If you want to know the variant-wise powertrain distribution for the other trims, do check out this article.

Rivals

The Kia Carens Clavis EV can be considered a rival to the BYD eMax 7. One can also consider it against the Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV, Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India