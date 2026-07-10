JSW MG’s Upcoming PHEV Could Be Called ‘Hector Hawk’, Here’s What We Know

JSW MG Motor India is gearing up to expand its green energy portfolio, and all signs point towards the debut of a new plug-in hybrid SUV on July 16, 2026. While the carmaker has kept details under wraps, multiple reports suggest the upcoming model could be called the MG Hector Hawk, marking the arrival of MG's first plug-in hybrid SUV for the Indian market.

If the reports are accurate, the Hector Hawk won't simply be another variant of the existing Hector. Instead, it is expected to be an all-new SUV based on the globally sold Wuling Starlight 560, with both plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and all-electric versions likely to join MG's Indian portfolio in the future, which we have previously spotted testing.

Trademark Filings Hint At Multiple Seating Configurations

Adding further weight to these reports, JSW MG Motor India has filed trademark applications for the names 'Hector Hawk' and 'Hector Hawk Plus'. While MG is yet to officially reveal what these names will be used for, the filings suggest that the upcoming SUV could follow the same strategy as the current Hector lineup.

This means buyers can expect a 5-seater Hector Hawk, alongside a 6- or 7-seater Hector Hawk Plus, giving customers the choice between a spacious two-row SUV or a family-focused three-row offering.

Beyond the name, nothing carries over from the existing Hector. The Wuling Starlight 560 is the reported base platform. In India, "Hector" already has buyer familiarity; the "Hawk" suffix signals a more premium, electrified slot in MG's lineup. Establishing badges on new electrified models is a pattern other manufacturers have used before MG.

The PHEV Strategy: Why Not Just An EV?

Indian EV buyers still face two stubborn problems: unreliable public chargers and range anxiety. Apartment dwellers without dedicated parking often cannot charge overnight at all. Sparse highway fast chargers make long runs need careful route planning.

The Hector Hawk's PHEV setup addresses both. Commutes under 50-60 km run on battery power only; a home charge overnight has it ready by morning. On longer trips, the 1.5-litre petrol engine takes over, removing the need to hunt for a fast charger mid-route. Buyers drawn to electrification but cautious about pure-EV range limits get a practical compromise here.

MG Hector Hawk: Expected Design And Features

The Hector Hawk measures 4,745 mm long, 1,850 mm wide, and 1,755–1,770 mm tall. At 2,810 mm, the wheelbase sits toward the longer end for this segment. Up front, a large grille dominates the boxy face; split LED headlamps and functional roof rails add to the look. Full-width LED tail lamps round off the exterior.

Inside, a 12.8-inch central touchscreen floats above an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster, with MG's Ling OS running infotainment. Six speakers, automatic climate control, connected car tech, and a Level 2 ADAS suite fill out the equipment list.

Expected Powertrain And Real-world Range

Powertrain details point to the Wuling Starlight 560 as the likely donor. That car pairs a 1.5-litre Atkinson-cycle petrol engine with a plug-in hybrid setup, a 20.5 kWh battery pack, around 197 PS and 230 Nm.

Turbo-petrol Plug-in Hybrid EV Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated (N/A) petrol with plug-in hybrid Battery Pack 69.2 kWh Power 177 PS Battery pack 20.5 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 Torque 260 Nm Power 197 PS Power 204 PS Transmission 6-speed MT/ CVT* Torque 230 Nm Torque 310 Nm Transmission DHT* Claimed range (CLTC) 530 km

Global figures: 1,100 km claimed range, 9.7 seconds to 100 kmph, 170 kmph top speed. JSW MG Motor India is yet to confirm India-spec outputs.

What Happens To The Current Hector?

The arrival of the Hector Hawk also raises an interesting question about the future of the current MG Hector. Launched in 2019 as MG's first product in India, the Hector helped establish the brand in the country and became popular for introducing features such as connected car technology and a large touchscreen infotainment system at an accessible price point. However, despite receiving multiple updates over the years, it is now one of the older products in the segment.

With the Hector Hawk expected to arrive with an all-new platform, electrified powertrains and a more modern overall package, MG could position it above the existing Hector as a more premium offering. This could also pave the way for the current Hector to be gradually phased out over the next few years, much like manufacturers have done when introducing next-generation models. That said, MG has not made any official announcement regarding the future of the current Hector lineup.

Expected Price And Rivals

We expect the entry-level Hector Hawk to be priced around the Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom) mark.

The MG Hector Hawk PHEV has little direct competition in India. Strong hybrids occupy one end: the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Maruti Suzuki Victoris. At the other end sit conventional diesel SUVs, the Mahindra XUV7XO, Jeep Compass, and the Tata Harrier. A third group, the Tata Harrier EV, Mahindra XEV 9S, and the upcoming Tata Safari EV, draws buyers focused on electrification.

CarDekho Says…

The Hector was the SUV that introduced many Indian buyers to connected car technology when it debuted in 2019. Seven years later, MG appears to be preparing another significant step by bringing plug-in hybrid technology into the mainstream SUV space. If the reported 1,100 km claimed range, premium feature list and competitive pricing translate into the production model, the Hector Hawk PHEV could become a compelling choice for buyers looking to make the transition towards electrification without committing to a full EV.

All the answers, however, will be revealed when MG officially takes the wraps off the SUV on July 16. Stay tuned to CarDekho for more updates!