JSW Jetour T2 Spied Testing, Is It Nearing Launch? Here's Everything We Know!

Published On May 29, 2026 10:03 AM By Tirth

JSW’s India innings hasn’t officially begun yet, but things are already getting interesting. One of the first SUVs expected from the JSW-Chery partnership, the Jetour T2, has now been spotted testing in Pune, and honestly, it feels like the brand is quietly building up to something big.

The latest spy sighting is particularly important because Pune sightings usually hint at ARAI-related testing and homologation work. In simple words? The Jetour T2 could genuinely be moving closer to launch.

And if you’re wondering why enthusiasts are suddenly paying attention to this SUV, one look is enough.

Looks Like A Defender, But Wants To Be More Than Just That

Let’s address the obvious first: yes, the Jetour T2 has serious Defender energy. The upright stance, chunky proportions, squared LED headlamps, flat bonnet and tough SUV silhouette instantly remind you of much more expensive off-roaders.

But unlike many “inspired” designs that feel overdone, the T2 somehow carries its own personality. It looks modern, clean and unapologetically rugged without trying too hard.

In a market where so many SUVs are beginning to look rounded and aerodynamic, the T2 almost feels refreshing. Like an SUV designed by someone who still believes SUVs should actually look intimidating.

And it’s properly big too. Internationally, the Jetour T2 is larger than the Tata Safari, which means road presence shouldn’t be a problem at all. This thing will look massive in your rear-view mirror.

Why The Pune Sighting Matters?

Test mules being spotted around Pune often signal that manufacturers are conducting certification and validation-related work before launch. Considering the Jetour T2 is expected to arrive as a plug-in hybrid SUV, local testing becomes even more important.

The SUV is likely being evaluated for Indian driving conditions, fuel quality, hybrid calibration and overall homologation requirements ahead of its official debut.

And honestly, that makes this sighting much more significant than just another camouflaged SUV on the road.

JSW’s Big Gamble Could Actually Work!

When JSW announced its entry into the passenger vehicle space earlier this year, many people were curious but cautious. India is already overcrowded with brands trying to crack the premium SUV formula.

But partnering with Chery and bringing global products could actually be a smart move.

Why? Because globally, Jetour has carved out a reputation for offering SUVs that look expensive, feel feature-loaded and still undercut traditional premium rivals on pricing. That “value luxury” formula works brilliantly in markets like India if executed properly.

JSW is also expected to locally assemble the T2 as a CKD unit at its upcoming facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra, which should help control costs significantly.

And unlike niche imported brands that disappear after a few years, JSW already understands Indian manufacturing and localisation better than most new entrants.

The Cabin Seems Properly Tech-Heavy

Inside, the Jetour T2 goes all in on the modern-tech experience. The international-spec model gets a huge 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system that almost completely dominates the dashboard layout.

There are barely any physical buttons. Most controls, including AC functions and even some convenience features, are integrated into the touchscreen itself.

Expected features include:

Panoramic sunroof

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Wireless charger

Digital driver’s display

Powered seats

Multi-zone climate control

360-degree camera

Level 2 ADAS

Multiple terrain modes

If JSW manages to retain most of these features for India, the T2 could end up offering more or at least similar equipment to many similarly priced SUVs.

The Plug-In Hybrid Setup Could Be The Real Highlight

Under the hood, the Jetour T2 is expected to use a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with an electric motor and a sizeable battery pack.

Engine 1.5-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre turbo petrol Plug-in Hybrid 2-litre turbo petrol Transmission 7-speed DCT 3-DHT 7-speed DCT Power 184 PS 156 PS 254 PS Torque 290 Nm 220 Nm 390 Nm Drivetrain Front-wheel drive (FWD) Front-wheel drive (FWD) 4-wheel drive (4WD)

*DCT- dual clutch automatic transmission, DHT- dedicated hybrid transmission

And this isn’t just a “mild hybrid for fuel savings” type setup.

Internationally, the T2 offers roughly 100 km of pure electric driving range depending on the variant and test cycle. That means many urban users could technically drive the SUV daily without using much petrol at all.

At the same time, you still have the petrol engine for long-distance touring, highway drives and mountain trips without worrying about charging infrastructure.

Honestly, plug-in hybrids still feel underrated in India. For buyers who aren’t fully ready for EV life yet but still want electric-like efficiency in the city, this format makes so much sense.

Globally, the T2 is available in both FWD and AWD forms, although it remains unclear which versions India will receive.

Expected Launch, Price, And Rivals

Current indications suggest the Jetour T2 could make its India debut around the festive season later this year. We expect the Jetour T2 to be priced somewhere around the Rs 35 lakh to Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom) mark, depending on the variant and drivetrain configuration.

If JSW manages to hit the lower end of that spectrum, the T2 could genuinely shake up the premium SUV segment.

In terms of rivals, the Jetour T2 won’t have one direct competitor, thanks to its hybrid powertrain, but it will overlap with multiple premium SUVs across different segments. Expect it to take on the likes of the Jeep Meridian, Skoda Kodiaq and the Volkswagen Tiguan.

CarDekho Says…

There’s something oddly exciting about the Jetour T2. Maybe it’s the unapologetically boxy styling. Maybe it’s the idea of a proper plug-in hybrid SUV finally entering the mainstream. Or maybe it’s because Indian buyers secretly love SUVs that look far more expensive than they actually are.

Either way, if JSW gets the pricing, sales and after-sales experience right, the T2 might just become one of those surprise success stories nobody saw coming.