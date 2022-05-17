Modified On May 17, 2022 01:13 PM By Rohit for Jeep Meridian

The model pictured was the top-spec Limited(O) variant of the SUV and was finished in a white and black dual-tone shade

It had 18-inch alloy wheels, LED lighting, and the variant badge on the bootlid.

Inside, it had a 10-inch touchscreen, digital driver’s display, and a black and brown cabin theme.

To be powered by the Compass’s 2-litre diesel engine, with both MT and AT options.

Expected to be priced from Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Jeep has started dispatching some units of the Meridian to its dealerships across the country. The SUV’s bookings and series production are already underway, and it will go on sale on May 19.

We have got our hands on a set of images of the Meridian. The model pictured was finished in a white shade with a black roof. The SUV will be available in five colour options: Pearl White, Velvet Red, Grigio Magnesio, Brilliant Black, and Techno Green. Jeep’s three-row SUV gets LED projector headlights with integrated LED DRLs (which also double up as the turn indicators) and 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. It even gets LED fog lamps (with cornering function) in the front bumper.

At the back, it comes with a chrome strip running the width of the SUV, flanked by LED taillights. If you’re a fan of chrome on your car, there’s plenty on offer on the Meridian, including in the front and rear bumpers.

Inside, the SUV’s cabin looks clean and minimalistic, thanks to a brown and black theme. The highlight of the cabin though is the free-floating 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Other features on offer include push-button start/stop, a digital driver’s display, and 360-degree camera. Its safety net consists of six airbags (standard), a tyre pressure monitoring system, and electronic stability control.

Jeep will introduce the SUV with a diesel engine, the same 2-litre unit (170PS/350Nm) found in the Compass, and the transmission options are a 6-speed manual (FWD only) and a 9-speed automatic (FWD and AWD).

The Meridian is expected to be priced from Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It will lock horns with the MG Gloster, Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Alturas G4, and Skoda Kodiaq.