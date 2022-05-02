English | हिंदी

Here Are Variant-wise Features Of Jeep Meridian

Published On May 02, 2022

It will be available in two variants: Limited and Limited (O)

The 7-seater Jeep Meridian is the latest full-size SUV in town and it is set to go on sale this June. It will be offered with the Compass’ 170PS 2-litre diesel engine, paired to either a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic transmission, the latter being offered with an optional all-wheel-drive (AWD) system.

The Meridian will be offered with a plethora of premium features, most of it borrowed from the Compass. So, here are its variant-wise features detailed: 

Meridian Limited

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

Capability

  • LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs

  • LED cornering fog lamps

  • Diamond cut dual tone 18-inch alloys

  • Automatic headlamps

  • Rain-sensing wipers

  • Roof rails

  • Brown leather seats

  • Manual height adjustment for the driver seat

  • 60:40 split second row seat

  • 50:50 split third row seat

  • 2nd row recline, fold, and tumble function

  • 3rd row seat recline and flat fold

  • Remote keyless entry with push-button start

  • Auto-folding mirrors

  • Dual zone climate control

  • Third-row cooling with controls

  • 7-inch digital instrument cluster

  • Wireless charging

  • 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment with uConnect 5 connected car tech

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Alpine 9-speaker audio system

  • Integrated voice commands

  • Electronic parking brake

  • Traction control system

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • Hill start assist

  • 6 airbags

  • Tyre Pressure monitoring system

  • All-season tyres

  • Frequency selective damping suspension

The base-spec Limited variant comes with features such as automatic LED projector headlamps, the 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment, dual zone climate control, ESC, and six airbags. This variant is available only with the front-wheel drive (FWD) drivetrain, in both manual and automatic guises. 

Meridian Limited (O)

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

Capability

  • Dual-pane sunroof

  • Electrically-operated tailgate

  • Dual-tone roof and mirror caps

-

  • 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster

-

  • 360-degree camera

  • Selec Terrain (terrain modes only for AWD)

  • Hill descent control (only for AWD)

The Limited (O) variant additionally has features like the sunroof, powered tailgate, digital instrument cluster and a 360-degree camera. Some of these features shouldn’t affect your daily driving but are quite handy. The AWD variants get two important features: terrain modes and hill descent control. 

The Meridian is expected to be priced from around Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the likes of Toyota FortunerMG Gloster, and Skoda Kodiaq

