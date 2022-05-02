Published On May 02, 2022 02:41 PM By Tarun for Jeep Meridian

It will be available in two variants: Limited and Limited (O)

The 7-seater Jeep Meridian is the latest full-size SUV in town and it is set to go on sale this June. It will be offered with the Compass’ 170PS 2-litre diesel engine, paired to either a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic transmission, the latter being offered with an optional all-wheel-drive (AWD) system.

The Meridian will be offered with a plethora of premium features, most of it borrowed from the Compass. So, here are its variant-wise features detailed:

Meridian Limited

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Capability LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs

LED cornering fog lamps

Diamond cut dual tone 18-inch alloys

Automatic headlamps

Rain-sensing wipers

Roof rails Brown leather seats

Manual height adjustment for the driver seat

60:40 split second row seat

50:50 split third row seat

2nd row recline, fold, and tumble function

3rd row seat recline and flat fold Remote keyless entry with push-button start

Auto-folding mirrors

Dual zone climate control

Third-row cooling with controls

7-inch digital instrument cluster

Wireless charging 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment with uConnect 5 connected car tech

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Alpine 9-speaker audio system

Integrated voice commands Electronic parking brake

Traction control system

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Hill start assist

6 airbags

Tyre Pressure monitoring system All-season tyres

Frequency selective damping suspension

The base-spec Limited variant comes with features such as automatic LED projector headlamps, the 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment, dual zone climate control, ESC, and six airbags. This variant is available only with the front-wheel drive (FWD) drivetrain, in both manual and automatic guises.

Meridian Limited (O)

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Capability Dual-pane sunroof

Electrically-operated tailgate

Dual-tone roof and mirror caps - 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster - 360-degree camera Selec Terrain (terrain modes only for AWD)

Hill descent control (only for AWD)

The Limited (O) variant additionally has features like the sunroof, powered tailgate, digital instrument cluster and a 360-degree camera. Some of these features shouldn’t affect your daily driving but are quite handy. The AWD variants get two important features: terrain modes and hill descent control.

The Meridian is expected to be priced from around Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the likes of Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, and Skoda Kodiaq.