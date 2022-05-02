Here Are Variant-wise Features Of Jeep Meridian
Published On May 02, 2022 02:41 PM By Tarun for Jeep Meridian
It will be available in two variants: Limited and Limited (O)
The 7-seater Jeep Meridian is the latest full-size SUV in town and it is set to go on sale this June. It will be offered with the Compass’ 170PS 2-litre diesel engine, paired to either a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic transmission, the latter being offered with an optional all-wheel-drive (AWD) system.
The Meridian will be offered with a plethora of premium features, most of it borrowed from the Compass. So, here are its variant-wise features detailed:
Meridian Limited
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
Capability
|
|
|
|
|
|
The base-spec Limited variant comes with features such as automatic LED projector headlamps, the 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment, dual zone climate control, ESC, and six airbags. This variant is available only with the front-wheel drive (FWD) drivetrain, in both manual and automatic guises.
Meridian Limited (O)
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
Capability
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
The Limited (O) variant additionally has features like the sunroof, powered tailgate, digital instrument cluster and a 360-degree camera. Some of these features shouldn’t affect your daily driving but are quite handy. The AWD variants get two important features: terrain modes and hill descent control.
The Meridian is expected to be priced from around Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the likes of Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, and Skoda Kodiaq.
- Loan Against Car - Get upto ₹25 Lakhs in cash
0 out of 0 found this helpful