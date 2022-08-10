Jeep Introduces New 5th Anniversary Edition For The Compass
It will be offered with petrol-auto, diesel-manual and diesel-automatic 4x4 drivetrains
New commemorative edition is feature rich but not based on the top variant.
Mostly gets cosmetic changes such as a special colour for the wheels and 5th anniversary badges.
Feature list includes 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen display, six airbags, and powered driver’s seat.
Bookings for the special edition are now open, and prices will be announced soon.
Jeep is celebrating the success of the Compass in India with a 5th Anniversary Edition.
Changes with the 5th Anniversary Edition
The commemorative edition of the Compass is primarily about cosmetic changes and a couple of feature updates too. It sports the following changes from the regular SUV:
Granite Crystal finish for the 18-inch alloy wheels
Black and gunmetal interiors with Light Tungsten stitches on the leather seats
Satin Granite Crystal for the lower front fascia
Auto dimming IRVM
5th Anniversary badging on the exterior and interior
Feature-loaded special edition
The 5th Anniversary Compass is not based on the top variant of the SUV, but still has a rich feature list. It comes with a dual-pane sunroof, auto LED headlamps, 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen display, 7-inch driver’s display, powered tailgate and six airbags. The special edition variant misses out on premium features like a powered front passenger seat, 10.2-inch digital driver’s display, dual zone climate control and a 360-degree view camera.
Compass 5th Anniversary powertrains
Jeep is offering the Compass with both petrol and diesel engines. The 1.4-litre turbo-petrol is mated to a 7-speed dual clutch auto, while the 2-litre diesel gets a 6-speed manual. The diesel engine is also offered with 4WD using a 9-speed automatic.
Compass 5th Anniversary prices
The special edition variant is priced as follows:
Petrol-MT 4x2
Diesel-MT 4x2
Diesel-AT 4x4
Rs 25.24 lakh
Rs 24.44 lakh
Rs 28.24 lakh
(all prices are ex-showroom)
