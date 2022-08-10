  • English
Jeep Introduces New 5th Anniversary Edition For The Compass

Modified On Aug 10, 2022 05:05 PM

It will be offered with petrol-auto, diesel-manual and diesel-automatic 4x4 drivetrains

Jeep Compass 5th anniversary

  • New commemorative edition is feature rich but not based on the top variant.

  • Mostly gets cosmetic changes such as a special colour for the wheels and 5th anniversary badges.

  • Feature list includes 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen display, six airbags, and powered driver’s seat.

  • Bookings for the special edition are now open, and prices will be announced soon.

Jeep is celebrating the success of the Compass in India with a 5th Anniversary Edition.

Changes with the 5th Anniversary Edition

The commemorative edition of the Compass is primarily about cosmetic changes and a couple of feature updates too. It sports the following changes from the regular SUV:

  • Granite Crystal finish for the 18-inch alloy wheels

  • Black and gunmetal interiors with Light Tungsten stitches on the leather seats

  • Satin Granite Crystal for the lower front fascia

  • Auto dimming IRVM

  • 5th Anniversary badging on the exterior and interior

Jeep Compass 5th anniversary

Feature-loaded special edition

The 5th Anniversary Compass is not based on the top variant of the SUV, but still has a rich feature list. It comes with a dual-pane sunroof, auto LED headlamps, 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen display, 7-inch driver’s display, powered tailgate and six airbags. The special edition variant misses out on premium features like a powered front passenger seat, 10.2-inch digital driver’s display, dual zone climate control and a 360-degree view camera.

Jeep Compass 5th anniversary

Compass 5th Anniversary powertrains

Jeep is offering the Compass with both petrol and diesel engines. The 1.4-litre turbo-petrol is mated to a 7-speed dual clutch auto, while the 2-litre diesel gets a 6-speed manual. The diesel engine is also offered with 4WD using a 9-speed automatic.

Compass 5th Anniversary prices

The special edition variant is priced as follows:

Petrol-MT 4x2

Diesel-MT 4x2

Diesel-AT 4x4

Rs 25.24 lakh

Rs 24.44 lakh

Rs 28.24 lakh

(all prices are ex-showroom)

Write your Comment on Jeep Compass

