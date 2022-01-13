Jeep Compass To Get Back Trailhawk Variant This February

Published On Jan 13, 2022 04:38 PM By Tarun for Jeep Compass

The facelifted Jeep Compass Trailhawk, the stock SUV’s off-road-focused version, is set to make a comeback this February. Changes will be both cosmetic and functional and in line with the updated Compass. The standard SUV received a facelift back in January 2020.

The upcoming Trailhawk will get a redesigned front grille and bumpers, new LED headlamps and DRLs, and revised fog lamps. The reworked bumpers should offer better approach and departure angles, a raised ground clearance, and improved water wading capacity.

The Compass Trailhawk would also feature underbody skid plates, new alloy wheels, all-terrain tyres, and dual towing hooks at the back. Expect it to be offered in different colour options, with the ‘Trail-rated 4x4’ badge and black/red decals on the hood.

Much like the facelifted Compass, the Trailhawk will get significant upgrades in its cabin. It will get a new dashboard design with a new steering wheel, a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech, Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, a fully digital 10.25-inch instrument panel, a wireless charging pad, 8-way powered and ventilated front seats, and a 360-degree camera.

The SUV will be powered by the Compass’ 170PS 2-litre diesel engine, paired with a 9-speed automatic. The 4WD will be more advanced than the stock SUV. For reference, the Compass gets hill descent control, hill start assist, and terrain modes.

The Jeep Compass Trailhawk is expected to demand a sizable premium over the regular SUV, which currently retails from Rs 17.79 lakh to Rs 29.34 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

