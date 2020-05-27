Jeep Compass Facelift Global Unveil On June 4

Modified On May 27, 2020 03:09 PM By Dhruv.A for Jeep Compass 2020

Expect the 2020 Compass to get a 12.3-inch touchscreen with internet-enabled connected technology

Facelifted Jeep Compass global unveil on 4 June.

It will get a variety of visual updates, new features and a more powerful petrol engine.

India launch likely in early 2021.

Expect a minor price hike over the existing range of Rs 16.49 lakh to Rs 24.99 lakh.

After riding a wave of success for the past three years, Jeep is going to deal out a facelift to its (and FCA’s) highest-selling car in India, the Compass. The update will be revealed on June 4 and if the invite is anything to go by, the Compass is set to get comprehensive cosmetic and technological upgrades.

We have seen a few Compass test mules which hint towards a major reprofiling of the fascia, along with slight updates to the side and rear profile. Expect the 2020 Compass to jump to LED illumination units for the exterior from its current bi-xenon headlamps with halogen daytime running lamps. Other top hat bits are going to bear slight changes over the existing model.

Things are expected to take a huge step up on the inside with the addition of a massive 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment unit. Powered by the UConnect 5 operating system, it could also feature an eSIM-based connected technology similar to the ones on Hyundai and Kia cars. So you’ll be able to remote start your Compass and fiddle around with AC from a distance through a smartphone app. The existing unit is 8.4-inches and runs the UConnect 4 system.

We also expect a rise in features count with equipment like ventilated seats, fully digital instrument cluster, heads-up display and a premium sound system (from Beats). All these are certain to up the Jeep’s value quotient if the prices aren’t inflated after the launch as well.

The new Compass will continue to run the 2.0-litre multijet diesel engine which gets a 6-speed MT and a 9-speed automatic transmission. Jeep is likely to introduce a new 1.3-litre Firefly petrol engine internationally but India could continue with the existing 1.4-litre multi-air petrol engine.

The Compass facelift is expected to launch early next year. It could bear a minor price hike over the existing variants which range between Rs 16.49 lakh and Rs 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It will renew its rivalry with the new MG Hector, Tata Harrier, Skoda Karoq and the Hyundai Tucson.

