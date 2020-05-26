Skoda Karoq Launched At Rs 24.99 Lakh; Rivals Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson Facelift

Modified On May 26, 2020 06:40 PM By Dhruv.A for Skoda Karoq

The mid-size Skoda SUV is only available with a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine

Skoda Karoq launched in a single, fully-loaded variant coming in through the CBU route.

It gets all-LED illumination, panoramic sunroof, virtual cockpit and an 8-inch touchscreen.

Safety equipment comprises nine airbags, ESP, ABS with EBD and TPMS.

Its 1.5-litre TSI petrol is mated to a 7-speed DSG.

The Karoq is an alternative to the Jeep Compass and the facelifted Hyundai Tucson.

After months of dilly-dallying, Skoda has finally launched the Karoq at an introductory price of Rs 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom India). Available in a single, fully-loaded variant, it is a CBU (completely built-up unit) just like its sibling, the Volkswagen T-ROC.

In terms of design and proportions, it looks like a scaled-down version of the Kodiaq. Just like any Skoda, the Karoq has oodles of equipment, including all-LED illumination units for the front headlamps and daytime running lamps and tail lamps, puddle lamp, 17-inch alloy wheels and contrasting silver roof rails.

Inside, you get leatherette upholstery, 10 LED ambient lighting options, 12-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, virtual cockpit instrument cluster, wireless charging, two-zone climate control, cruise control, panoramic sunroof and even connected technologies. It also features 521 litres of boot space which can be increased to a massive 1630 litres.

For safety, it packs a whopping nine airbags (highest in the segment), ISOFIX child seat anchors, electronic stability control, driver fatigue alert, tyre pressure monitoring system, and a rear parking camera.

Under its hood, you’ll find the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder TSI petrol engine that also performs in the VW T-Roc. This engine deploys 150PS/250Nm and is paired with a 7-speed DSG unit. This engine features active cylinder technology that shuts down two of the four cylinders under lower load to improve efficiency. The company claims 16.95 kmpl (WLTP cycle) of fuel economy for the Karoq, which could vary under the ARAI cycle in India. There’s no diesel engine or petrol manual on offer even as an option.

Colour options on offer include Candy White, Magnetic Brown, Magic Black, Lava Blue, Brilliant Silver and Quartz Grey. The Skoda Karoq gets a 4-year service program which includes warranty, roadside assistance and an optional servicing package as standard.

The Skoda Karoq rivals the likes of Jeep Compass and the upcoming Hyundai Tucson facelift. Will you pick it over the rivals? Let us know in the comments.

The Karoq is just one of the three cars launched by Skoda today. Accompanying the SUV are two sedans: the facelifted Superb and Rapid TSI.

