Published On Feb 14, 2023 12:13 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Verna 2022

However, its new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine could be more powerful than the equivalent motor in the Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus GT

New Verna will retain the outgoing model’s 115PS, 1.5-litre petrol engine, manual and CVT.

The 1.5-litre diesel engine will also be dropped in the new version, in the outgoing model it delivered between 21 and 25kmpl.

It will get the new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine which could make it the most powerful sedan in its class.

To be larger, more premium, and feature-rich than the outgoing Verna.

It will get safer with the addition of radar-based ADAS technology.

Hyundai has started putting out the teasers for the new Verna and bookings for the sedan are also open now. The sedan will not just be larger than its outgoing version but also safer, more feature-rich, and powerful.

The new Verna will continue with its existing 115PS 1.5-litre MPi petrol engine, which comes paired with a six-speed manual transmission and a CVT. However, the highly efficient 115PS 1.5-litre diesel engine has been dropped for the newer model. Just for reference, the Verna diesel offered fuel efficiency of up to 25kmpl.

Interestingly, the previous Verna was the last sedan among its rivals to offer the diesel option, that too with an automatic transmission. The Honda City recently lost its diesel engine, while the VAG siblings, the Slavia and Virtus, never came with one. So, if you’re even slightly interested in the Verna diesel or a diesel-automatic car, you should run to the nearest Hyundai dealership for leftover units.

That’s not it. The outgoing model’s 120PS, 1-litre turbo-petrol engine will be traded in for a new and bigger 1.5-litre TGDi turbo-petrol unit. Hyundai claims that the Verna turbo will be the most powerful sedan in its class, a title that’s shared between the Skoda Slavia and VW Virtus (both make 150PS). This powertrain will be teamed toa six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT (dual clutch automatic) transmission.

The 2023 Verna will be a completely new model built from scratch, carrying larger dimensions than the current model. Going by the teasers, it will be a sportier-looking model with a coupe-type rear profile, which looks inspired by its elder global-spec sibling, the Elantra.

In terms of features, the new Verna will be more premium and rich. It could get niceties such as powered and ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, and a bigger touchscreen system. More importantly, it will get ADAS (advanced driver-assistance systems), possibly with features such as adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and lane-keep assist.

The all-new Verna is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) and will rival the likes of Honda City, Maruti Ciaz, Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia.

