Hyundai Verna Facelift Launch Delayed

Modified On Mar 27, 2020 01:40 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Verna 2020

The decision has been taken over the rapidly spreading coronavirus that has plagued the entire world

It was scheduled to be launched in March 2020.

Hyundai had commenced online and offline bookings for the facelifted sedan.

The new Verna will be powered by three BS6 engines (two petrol and a diesel).

Now features LED headlamps, connected tech, and a larger touchscreen.

Likely to be priced between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 14 lakh.

Hyundai has revealed the facelifted Verna and also commenced pre-launch bookings. While it was supposed to be launched in March, it is likely to be deferred owing to the global outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19). Hyundai, however, is continuing with online bookings for the facelifted Verna. It has also closed its manufacturing facilities until further notice as a result of the government-mandated lockdown. Now, it is expected to launch sometime in April or even May.

Hyundai will offer the sedan in four variants: S, S+, SX, and SX(O). It will offer the S, SX, and SX(O) with petrol engines, while the diesel engine will be available in the S+, SX, and SX(O) variants. The facelifted Verna will get three BS6-compliant engines (1.5-litre petrol and diesel from the new Creta and a turbo-petrol engine from the Venue). Here’s a detailed look at the engine and transmission options along with the output figures:

Engine Power Torque Transmission Petrol 1.5-litre, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol 115PS, 120PS 144Nm, 172Nm 6-speed MT/ CVT, 7-speed DCT Diesel 1.5-litre 115PS 250Nm 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

The facelifted Verna will get machine-cut alloy wheels, LED headlamps and tail lamps, a semi-digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, wireless charging, and hands-free boot opening. Hyundai will also offer its latest BlueLink connected car tech, a rear USB charger, a sunroof, and an Arkamys sound system. In terms of safety, the sedan will feature rear parking sensors, front seatbelt reminder, speed alert, ABS with EBD, and up to six airbags.

Hyundai is expected to price the Verna facelift in the range of Rs 8 lakh to Rs 14 lakh. It will continue to take on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz , Honda City , Skoda Rapid, Toyota Yaris, and Volkswagen Vento.

