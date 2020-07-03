Hyundai Tucson Facelift To Be Launched On July 14

Published On Jul 03, 2020 04:46 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Tucson 2020

It gets Hyundai’s latest BlueLink connected car tech with the update

It comes with a slightly revised front and rear fascia.

BS6 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines with a new 8-speed automatic for the diesel.

Feature additions include new alloy wheels and rain-sensing wipers.

Hyundai showcased the facelifted Tucson at Auto Expo 2020. The updated SUV gets a few cosmetic changes along with a new automatic transmission for the diesel variants. Our sources have now confirmed that the facelifted SUV will be launched here on July 14.

It will be powered by BS6-compliant 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. While the petrol engine will come paired to a 6-speed AT, the diesel unit gains a new 8-speed automatic transmission option instead of the 6-speed AT in the pre-facelift model. The petrol engine is expected to make 152PS, while the diesel unit is likely to put out 185PS.

The facelifted Tucson gets the latest version of Hyundai’s signature cascading grille which is slightly bigger than before. Other updates include a new set of alloy wheels (up to 18 inches), full-LED headlamps with LED DRLs, LED elements in the tail lamps, and rain-sensing wipers. Hyundai has also mildly revised the rear profile featuring the tweaked licence plate housing and bumper.

Inside, the updated SUV features a new instrument cluster and a free-floating touchscreen infotainment system as part of the redesigned dashboard. With the update, the Tucson will also support Hyundai’s latest connected car technology that offers features like remote engine start-stop and cabin pre-cool. Existing features including wireless charging, a panoramic sunroof, and electric parking brake will be carried forward in the facelifted Tucson.

It is expected to command a premium over the pre-facelift BS4 model, which retailed between Rs 18.76 lakh to Rs 26.97 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It will fight it out with the Skoda Karoq , Jeep Compass, Honda CR-V, and the upcoming 2021 VW Tiguan and Citroen C5 Aircross.

