Hyundai Tucson Facelift Launched At Rs 22.30 Lakh

Modified On Jul 14, 2020 01:02 PM By Dhruv for Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai has chosen to drop the manual transmissions from the facelift

The 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines are now BS6 compliant.

Diesel engine gets a new 8-speed automatic transmission, petrol carries forward existing 6-speed AT.

With the missing manual transmission, the entry price of the Tucson has shot up by up to Rs 3.54 lakh.

Mild styling exterior changes, while the dashboard gets a major refresh.

Connected car technology, Infinity sound system and full LED headlamps now part of the updated package.

It renews its rivalry with the Jeep Compass and also goes up against Volkswagen T-Roc and Skoda Karoq.

Hyundai has brought the Tucson back to its lineup after a brief hiatus, in the form of a facelift. The carmaker’s flagship SUV for the Indian market is priced between Rs 22.30 lakh and Rs 27.03 lakh. It is available in three diesel and two petrol variants. Check out their prices in the table below.

Petrol Old New Difference 2WD MT L Rs 18.76 lakh NA NA 2WD AT GL Rs 21.87 lakh NA NA 2WD AT GL Opt Rs 22.46 lakh Rs 22.30 lakh -16,000 2WD AT GLS Rs 23.73 lakh Rs 23.52 lakh -21,000

Diesel Old New Difference 2WD MT L Rs 20.79 lakh NA NA 2WD AT GL Rs 23.64 lakh NA NA 2WD AT GL Opt 24.23 lakh Rs 24.35 lakh +12,000 2WD AT GLS NA Rs 25.56 lakh NA 4WD AT GLS Rs 26.97 lakh Rs 27.03 lakh +6,000

The petrol and diesel engine are both 2.0-litre units like before, but they now meet BS6 emission norms. The petrol has seen a slight dip of 3PS in power and now puts out 152PS and identical 192Nm. The diesel, on the other hand, continues to put out 185PS and 400Nm. Manual transmissions are no longer an option. The petrol versions make do with the existing 6-speed automatic, while the diesel engine is now paired with a new 8-speed automatic. The AWD system continues to be reserved for the top-spec diesel variant.

On the design front, Hyundai has made subtle changes. The shape of the headlights and tail lights remains the same but the detailing inside has changed. The headlights are now offered with five projectors inside each. The front grille has seen design tweak and is now slightly bigger. Lastly, the bumpers have been revised to give the Tucson a fresh look.

Hyundai has also made changes to the layout of the dashboard. The touchscreen is now a free-standing unit in the middle of the dashboard. The steering wheel and instrument cluster have been carried forward as it is.

Hyundai has packed in its BlueLink connected car technology into the Tucson, and you will now be able to remotely lock/unlock the SUV. It even offers the capability to remotely start the engine and pre-cool the cabin. Other gizmos like wireless charging, tyre pressure monitoring system and drive modes continue to be offered in the top-spec model. The audio duties are taken care of by an Infinity sound system and the cabin feels a lot airier with a panoramic sunroof.

Safety continues to be taken care of by six airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, vehicle stability management, traction control, hill assist control and downhill brake control.

With its re-emergence, the Hyundai Tucson will continue to battle it out with the likes of the Skoda Karoq, Volkswagen T-Roc and Jeep Compass.