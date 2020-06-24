BS6 Hyundai Elantra Diesel Launched At Rs 18.70 Lakh

Published On Jun 24, 2020 06:14 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Elantra

The BS6 Elantra diesel shares its engine with the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta

The sedan is offered in two variants: SX and SX(O).

The BS6 1.5-litre diesel engine makes 115PS and 250Nm.

Offered with both 6-speed MT and AT options.

Feature list remains identical to petrol counterparts.

Prices of petrol variants have been slashed by up to Rs 89,000.

Hyundai had revealed the specifications of the BS6 Elantra diesel in April this year. The carmaker has now launched the BS6 diesel version of the sedan. As reported by us earlier, Hyundai has discontinued the base-spec S petrol variant and now offers the sedan in just two variants: SX and SX(O). While the SX variant gets the option of both manual and automatic, the top-spec SX(O) variant is only offered with the automatic gearbox.

Here’s a look at the revised price list:

Variant Old Pricing New Pricing Difference Petrol S Rs 15.89 lakh Discontinued -- SX MT Rs 18.49 lakh Rs 17.60 lakh -Rs 89,000 SX AT Rs 19.49 lakh Rs 18.70 lakh -Rs 79,000 SX(O) AT Rs 20.39 lakh Rs 19.55 lakh -Rs 84,000 Diesel SX MT -- Rs 18.70 lakh -- SX(O) AT -- Rs 20.65 lakh --

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

The discontinuation of the base-spec S variant has increased the starting price of the sedan (by Rs 1.71 lakh) and it now starts from Rs 17.60 lakh. However, the revised pricing has made the petrol-powered Elantra cheaper by up to Rs 89,000.

The Elantra shares its BS6 1.5-litre diesel engine with the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta . It puts out 115PS and 250Nm. It is offered with both a 6-speed MT as well as a 6-speed AT. In the BS4 era, Hyundai offered the Elantra with a 1.6-litre diesel motor that produced 128PS and 260Nm. On the other hand, the petrol variants of the sedan are powered by a BS6 2.0-litre engine that makes 152PS and 192Nm and gets the same set of transmission options.

In terms of features, the diesel variants share the equipment list with the petrol variants of the sedan. Hyundai offers the facelifted Elantra with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, dual-zone climate control with rear AC vents, BlueLink connected car tech, wireless charger, and a sunroof. Standard safety features include six airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.

It rivals the Honda Civic and will also take on the next-gen Skoda Octavia. For now, the Elantra is the only sedan of the lot to offer a diesel engine. However, that is set to change as the diesel-powered Civic will be launched soon. Meanwhile, Hyundai has taken the wraps off the next-gen Elantra and is expected to launch it in India by 2021.

