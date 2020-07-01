2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift Officially Unveiled

Modified On Jul 01, 2020 06:33 PM By Rohit for Volkswagen Tiguan 2021

India launch expected to happen in the first half of 2021

The facelifted Tiguan also gets a sporty R variant for international markets.

Gets revised bumpers, front grille, headlamps and tail lamps, and new alloy wheels.

Feature additions include touch-based climate controls and updated infotainment system.

India-spec model likely to be powered by a 1.5-litre TSI turbo petrol engine.

Expected to be priced around Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom).

While Volkswagen discontinued the pre-facelift Tiguan earlier in 2020, it has now unveiled the India-bound facelifted Tiguan in Europe. In April 2020, the carmaker had released a teaser image of the SUV, giving us an idea of its design while confirming a plug-in hybrid variant as well.

The facelifted Tiguan gets a bunch of updates such as tweaked bumpers with big air dams, revised front grille, and updated headlamps with LED DRLs. Volkswagen is also offering the updated SUV with new alloy wheels, revised tail lamps and ‘TIGUAN’ badging below the brand’s logo on the bootlid. The facelifted Tiguan is pretty much similar to the pre-facelift model save for these changes.

The sportier R variant gets aggressive styling, quad exhausts, and bigger 21-inch alloy wheels. Changes on the inside are limited to an R-specific steering wheel and sporty seats with additional side bolstering.

Also Read: BS6 Effect: Volkswagen Ameo And Tiguan Discontinued In India

On the inside, Volkswagen has added touch-based climate controls, a new steering wheel with touch-based controls, and a larger touchscreen infotainment system with Volkswagen’s latest MIB3 operating system and connected car technology. Other features include ambient lighting, cruise control, and a panoramic sunroof.

In Europe, the facelifted Tiguan will be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that makes 150PS and sends power to all four wheels. Its plug-in hybrid variant will be able to cover 50km on electric power. Volkswagen, however, won’t offer this diesel engine here as Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has decided to offer petrol-only models in the BS6 era. It is likely to be offered with a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre TSI turbo petrol engine instead.

Volkswagen is expected to bring it to our market in the first half of-2021 and follow it up with the updated Tiguan Allspace. The facelifted Tiguan is expected to be priced around Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom) and will rival the Skoda Karoq , Hyundai Tucson, and the upcoming Citroen C5 Aircross .