Published On Sep 08, 2024 10:01 AM By Yashika for Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The automaker is offering a lifestyle accessory kit worth Rs 15,629 on Venue and Rs 12,972 on Exter in addition to the existing discounts

Maximum discounts of up to Rs 2 lakh this month are available on the Hyundai Tucson and Kona Electric.

Get savings of up to Rs 20,000 on the Hyundai Exter.

The Hyundai Verna can be had with benefits of up to Rs 45,000.

Customers can save up to Rs 55,000 on the Hyundai Venue.

All offers are valid till the end of September 2024.

As the festive season of 2024 has begun, many carmakers have started rolling out their monthly offers. After Honda and Nexa, Hyundai has now joined this list and has come out with various discounts on multiple models in its portfolio for September 2024. The Korean carmaker is providing cash, exchange, and corporate discounts on the Aura sedan, Exter SUV, and even on the remaining stock of the now-discontinued model, the Kona Electric, this September.

Check out the model-wise offers below that will be valid till the end of this month:

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 35,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Bonus Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 48,000

The aforementioned benefits apply to the CNG and manual variants of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

Buyers looking for the AMT variants will get a reduced cash discount of Rs 25,000 while other benefits remain the same.

It is priced between Rs 5.92 lakh and Rs 8.56 lakh.

Hyundai i20

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 35,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 45,000

The automaker is offering a higher cash discount of Rs 35,000 on manual variants of the Hyundai i20, while it comes down to Rs 20,000 for the CVT variants. The exchange bonus remains the same for all the variants.

However, Hyundai is not offering any corporate discount with its premium hatchback.

The Hyundai i20 is priced from Rs 7.04 lakh to Rs 11.21 lakh.

Hyundai Aura

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 30,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Bonus Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 43,000

The above-mentioned benefits apply to the CNG variants of the Hyundai Aura.

The cash discount for all petrol-only variants is reduced to Rs 10,000.

Other benefits such as exchange bonuses and corporate discounts remain unaffected irrespective of the variant chosen.

Hyundai has priced the Aura sub-4m sedan from Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.05 lakh.

Hyundai Exter

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 20,000

The Hyundai Exter is being offered with a cash discount of Rs 20,000. However, this offer is not valid on the lower-spec EX and EX (O).

That said, the Korean carmaker is not offering an exchange and corporate bonus on its micro SUV.

However, Hyundai is offering a lifestyle accessory kit worth Rs 12,972, which includes a door edge guard, 3D boot mat, and cup holder coaster kit with this micro SUV.

The Hyundai Exter is priced between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 10.43 lakh.

Hyundai Venue

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 45,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 55,000

The benefits mentioned above are only applicable to the turbo-petrol manual and the lower-spec S variants of the Hyundai Venue.

The cash benefits for the turbo-petrol DCT automatic variants and 1.2-litre engine with manual transmission are reduced to Rs 40,000 and Rs 35,000, respectively. However, the exchange bonus remains the same across all the variants.

There’s no corporate bonus being offered with the sub-4m SUV.

The Venue is also available with a lifestyle accessory kit worth Rs 15,629 including upper trunk lid garnish, head lamp garnish, and fender garnish.

Hyundai has priced the SUV from Rs 7.94 lakh to Rs 13.48 lakh.

Hyundai Venue N Line

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 40,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Rs 50,000

All variants of the Hyundai Venue N Line get the same benefits mentioned above.

However, the Venue’s sportier version is not offered with any corporate discount.

It is priced from Rs 12.08 lakh to Rs 13.90 lakh.

Hyundai Verna

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Total Benefits Rs 45,000

The carmaker is offering the same savings on all variants of the Hyundai Verna. However, it misses on the corporate benefit.

It is priced between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 17.42 lakh.

Hyundai Alcazar

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 55,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 30,000 Total Benefits Rs 85,000

All variants of the pre-facelift Hyundai Alcazar are being offered with the same cash discount and exchange bonus as given in the table above. That said, the carmaker is not providing any corporate discount on it.

The Hyundai SUV costs between Rs 16.78 lakh and Rs 21.28 lakh.

Hyundai Tucson

Offer Amount MY23 Tucson MY24 Tucson Cash Discount Up to Rs 2 lakh Up to Rs 50,000

The diesel variants of MY23 Hyundai Tucson’s get the highest discounts this September, with total savings of up to Rs 2 lakh. However, its petrol variants get a maximum discount of Rs 50,000 only.

Hyundai is offering a cash discount of Rs 50,000 on MY24 diesel models, while the petrol variants come with a Rs 25,000 discount.

The Hyundai Tucson is priced from Rs 29.02 lakh to Rs 35.94 lakh.

Hyundai Kona Electric

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 2 lakh Total Benefits Rs 2 lakh

The Hyundai Kona Electric is also being offered with a cash discount of Rs 2 lakh on all the variants.

Hyundai is offering these benefits on the Kona Electric’s pending stock, as it was discontinued in June.

Its last recorded price was between Rs 23.84 lakh and Rs 24.03 lakh.

All prices are ex-showroom

Note: These offers may differ based on your location and the variant chosen. To get more information, we recommend you contact your nearest Hyundai dealership.

Follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for all the latest automotive updates.

Read More on : Grand i10 Nios AMT