Hyundai Santro, Grand i10 Nios, Aura, Venue And Others Get Dearer By Up To Rs 8,000

Modified On Oct 08, 2020

The prices of the Elantra, Tucson and Kona Electric remain unaffected by the hike

Hyundai has hiked the prices of the Santro , Grand i10 Nios and Aura by up to Rs 6,000.

Prices of the Elite i20 have been increased by up to Rs 7,000.

Prices of the Venue have shot up by Rs 2,000.

The Verna gets a bump in its prices by Rs 8,000.

Hyundai recently added a new base-spec E variant to the petrol lineup of the second-gen Creta. It also went ahead and increased the prices of all variants of the SUV by up to Rs 62,000. The carmaker has now hiked the prices of other select models including the Santro, Aura and Venue . Here’s a look at their revised prices:

Hyundai Santro

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Era Executive Rs 4.57 lakh Rs 4.63 lakh +Rs 6,000 Magna Rs 5.03 lakh Rs 5.09 lakh +Rs 6,000 Magna Corporate Edition -- Rs 5.23 lakh -- Magna CNG Rs 5.84 lakh Rs 5.86 lakh +Rs 2,000 Magna AMT Rs 5.52 lakh Rs 5.58 lakh +Rs 6,000 Magna AMT Corporate Edition -- Rs 5.72 lakh -- Sportz Rs 5.40 lakh Rs 5.46 lakh +Rs 6,000 Sportz CNG Rs 5.99 lakh Rs 5.99 lakh -- Sportz AMT Rs 5.98 lakh Rs 5.98 lakh -- Asta Rs 5.78 lakh Rs 5.84 lakh +Rs 6,000 Asta AMT Rs 6.25 lakh Rs 6.31 lakh +Rs 6,000

Hyundai has hiked the price of the Magna CNG variant by Rs 2,000, while those of other variants have shot up by Rs 6,000.

Hyundai Grand i10

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Magna Rs 5.89 lakh Rs 5.91 lakh +Rs 2,000 Sportz Rs 5.99 lakh Rs 6.01 lakh +Rs 2,000

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Petrol

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Era Rs 5.06 lakh Rs 5.12 lakh +Rs 6,000 Magna Rs 5.91 lakh Rs 5.97 lakh +Rs 6,000 Magna Corporate Edition Rs 6.10 lakh Rs 6.16 lakh +Rs 6,000 Magna AMT Rs 6.44 lakh Rs 6.50 lakh +Rs 6,000 Magna AMT Corporate Edition Rs 6.63 lakh Rs 6.69 lakh +Rs 6,000 Magna CNG Rs 6.64 lakh Rs 6.70 lakh +Rs 6,000 Sportz Rs 6.45 lakh Rs 6.51 lakh +Rs 6,000 Sportz Dual Tone Rs 6.75 lakh Rs 6.81 lakh +Rs 6,000 Sportz AMT Rs 7.05 lakh Rs 7.11 lakh +Rs 6,000 Sportz CNG Rs 7.18 lakh Rs 7.24 lakh +Rs 6,000 Asta Rs 7.20 lakh Rs 7.26 lakh +Rs 6,000 Asta AMT Rs 7.69 lakh Rs 7.75 lakh +Rs 6,000 Sportz Turbo Rs 7.70 lakh Rs 7.76 lakh +Rs 6,000 Sportz Turbo Dual Tone Rs 7.75 lakh Rs 7.81 lakh +Rs 6,000

Diesel

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Magna Rs 7 lakh Rs 7.06 lakh +Rs 6,000 Magna Corporate Edition Rs 7.19 lakh Rs 7.25 lakh +Rs 6,000 Sportz Rs 7.53 lakh Rs 7.59 lakh +Rs 6,000 Sportz AMT Rs 8.15 lakh Rs 8.21 lakh +Rs 6,000 Asta Rs 8.29 lakh Rs 8.35 lakh +Rs 6,000

The prices of the Grand i10 have gone up by Rs 2,000 while those of the Grand i10 Nios have been hiked by Rs 6,000 across all the petrol and diesel variants.

Hyundai Elite i20

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Magna+ Rs 6.49 lakh Rs 6.56 lakh +Rs 7,000 Sportz+ Rs 7.36 lakh Rs 7.38 lakh +Rs 2,000 Sportz+ Dual Tone Rs 7.66 lakh Rs 7.68 lakh +Rs 2,000 Asta (O) Rs 8.30 lakh Rs 8.32 lakh +Rs 2,000

While the base-spec Magna+ variant of the Elite i20 sees a price hike of Rs 7,000, the prices of the other variants have been increased by Rs 2,000.

Hyundai Aura

Petrol

Variant Old Price New Price Difference E Rs 5.79 lakh Rs 5.85 lakh +Rs 6,000 S Rs 6.55 lakh Rs 6.61 lakh +Rs 6,000 S AMT Rs 7.05 lakh Rs 7.11 lakh +Rs 6,000 S CNG Rs 7.28 lakh Rs 7.34 lakh +Rs 6,000 SX Rs 7.29 lakh Rs 7.35 lakh +Rs 6,000 SX (O) Rs 7.85 lakh Rs 7.91 lakh +Rs 6,000 SX+ AMT Rs 8.04 lakh Rs 8.10 lakh +Rs 6,000 SX+ Turbo Rs 8.54 lakh Rs 8.60 lakh +Rs 6,000

Diesel

Variant Old Price New Price Difference S Rs 7.73 lakh Rs 7.79 lakh +Rs 6,000 S AMT Rs 8.23 lakh Rs 8.29 lakh +Rs 6,000 SX (O) Rs 9.03 lakh Rs 9.09 lakh +Rs 6,000 SX+ AMT Rs 9.22 lakh Rs 9.28 lakh +Rs 6,000

Both petrol and diesel variants of the Aura get a price increment of Rs 6,000.

Hyundai Venue

Petrol

Variant Old Price New Price Difference E Rs 6.75 lakh Rs 6.75 lakh -- S Rs 7.45 lakh Rs 7.47 lakh +Rs 2,000 S+ Rs 8.36 lakh Rs 8.38 lakh +Rs 2,000 Turbo S Rs 8.51 lakh Rs 8.53 lakh +Rs 2,000 Turbo S DCT Rs 9.65 lakh Rs 9.67 lakh +Rs 2,000 Turbo SX Rs 9.84 lakh Rs 9.86 lakh +Rs 2,000 Turbo SX iMT Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh -- Turbo SX iMT Dual Tone (Sport) Rs 10.25 lakh Rs 10.27 lakh +Rs 2,000 Turbo SX (O) Rs 10.90 lakh Rs 10.92 lakh +Rs 2,000 Turbo SX (O) iMT Rs 11.13 lakh Rs 11.15 lakh +Rs 2,000 Turbo SX (O) iMT Dual Tone (Sport) Rs 11.25 lakh Rs 11.27 lakh +Rs 2,000 Turbo SX+ DCT Rs 11.46 lakh Rs 11.48 lakh +Rs 2,000 Turbo SX+ DCT Dual Tone (Sport) Rs 11.63 lakh Rs 11.65 lakh +Rs 2,000

Diesel

Variant Old Price New Price Difference E Rs 8.14 lakh Rs 8.16 lakh +Rs 2,000 S Rs 9.05 lakh Rs 9.07 lakh +Rs 2,000 SX Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh -- SX Dual Tone (Sport) Rs 10.35 lakh Rs 10.37 lakh +Rs 2,000 SX (O) Rs 11.45 lakh Rs 11.47 lakh +Rs 2,000 SX (O) Dual Tone (Sport) Rs 11.57 lakh Rs 11.59 lakh +Rs 2,000

Hyundai has hiked the prices of both the petrol and diesel variants of the Venue by Rs 2,000. However, the base-spec E petrol, turbo-petrol SX iMT, and SX diesel variants cost the same as before.

Hyundai Verna

Petrol

Variant Old Price New Price Difference E Rs 8.95 lakh Rs 9.03 lakh +Rs 8,000 S Rs 9.30 lakh Rs 9.38 lakh +Rs 8,000 SX Rs 10.70 lakh Rs 10.78 lakh +Rs 8,000 SX CVT Rs 11.95 lakh Rs 12.03 lakh +Rs 8,000 SX (O) Rs 12.59 lakh Rs 12.67 lakh +Rs 8,000 SX (O) CVT Rs 13.84 lakh Rs 13.92 lakh +Rs 8,000 SX (O) Turbo DCT Rs 13.99 lakh Rs 14.07 lakh +Rs 8,000

Diesel

Variant Old Price New Price Difference S+ Rs 10.65 lakh Rs 10.73 lakh +Rs 8,000 SX Rs 12.05 lakh Rs 12.13 lakh +Rs 8,000 SX AT Rs 13.20 lakh Rs 13.28 lakh +Rs 8,000 SX (O) Rs 13.94 lakh Rs 14.02 lakh +Rs 8,000 SX (O) AT Rs 15.09 lakh Rs 15.17 lakh +Rs 8,000

In case you’re planning to buy the facelifted Verna, you will have to shell out Rs 8,000 more compared to its older pricing.

The prices of the Elantra, Tucson and Kona Electric remain unchanged. They are still priced in the range of Rs 17.60 lakh to Rs 20.65 lakh, Rs 22.30 lakh to Rs 27.03 lakh, and Rs 23.75 lakh to Rs 23.94 lakh respectively.

*all prices, ex-showroom Delhi

