Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Rivals: Specifications Compared

Modified On Dec 21, 2022 05:41 PM By Shreyash for Hyundai IONIQ 5

The three EVs in question promise at least 400km of real-world range with a premium set of features

Hyundai just unveiled its much anticipated electric offering in India, the Ioniq 5. It shares its underpinnings with the Kia EV6 since it is based on the same E-GMP EV platform. It becomes the newest entrant to a list of premium and long-range EVs that are not from a luxury brand, and here’s how it sizes up against its rivals on paper.

Dimensions

Volvo XC40 Recharge

Kia EV6

Length

4,635mm

4,440mm

4,695mm

Width

1,890mm

1,863mm

1,890mm

Height

1,625mm

1,652mm

1,570mm

Wheelbase

3,000mm

2,702mm

2,900mm

  • The Ioniq 5 has the longest wheelbase here but the EV6 has a longer body with sportier styling. Both EVs are equally wide so neither has the advantage in navigating tight spaces. 

  • The Volvo is the shortest, narrowest and tallest of the three.

Powertrain & Performance

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Volvo XC40 Recharge

Kia EV6

Powertrain Details

Single Motor, RWD

Dual Motor, AWD

Single Motor, RWD

Dual Motor, AWD

Battery Capacity

72.6kWh

78kWh

77.4kWh

77.4kWh

Power

217PS

408PS

229PS

325PS

Torque

350Nm

660Nm

350Nm

605Nm

Claimed Range

631km (ARAI)

418 (WLTP)

Up to 708km (ARAI)

Charging Time

6 hours 55 minutes  (11kW)

8-10 hours (11kW)

7 hours 20 minutes (7.2kW)

50kW Charging

57 minutes

120 minutes

73 minutes

  • Unlike its global specification, the Ioniq 5 is offered in a single battery and RWD powertrain option. It offers the least performance of these three EVs.

  • The Kia EV6 is the only one here offered with both RWD and AWD options with varied levels of performance.

  • The Volvo XC40 Recharge is only offered with a dual-motor AWD setup and it has the highest performance rating here.

  • Hyundai’s EV has the smallest battery capacity here but still claims over 600km of range. Meanwhile, Kia EV6, with a slightly bigger battery and slipperier shape than the other two, has the highest claimed range of 708km.

  • Despite having the biggest battery pack, the XC40 Recharge has the lowest claimed range. Even under the same WLTP tests, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 promise figures of up to 480km and 528km, respectively.

  • A smaller battery means that the Ioniq 5 has the fastest charging times among the other two, with the XC40 taking the longest to charge.

Feature Highlights

Features

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Volvo XC40 Recharge 

Kia EV6

Exteriors

  • Parametric pixel LED headlamps & taillamps

  • Pop-up flush door handles

  • Active air flap

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • LED lighting

  • 19-inch alloys

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Dual LED headlamps with adaptive driving beam

  • Pop-up flush door handles

  • Single pane sunroof

Interiors 

  • Eco-friendly leather upholstery

  • Leather-free upholstery

  • Partially recycled carpets

  • Vegan leather upholstery

Comfort & Convenience

  • Dual zone climate control

  • V2L (Vehicle-To-Load)

  • Powered tailgate

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Heated seats all around

  • Dual-zone climate control

  • Ambient lighting

  • Powered tailgate

  • Power adjustable front seats

  • Dual zone climate control

  • V2L (Vehicle-To-Load)

  • Powered tailgate

  • Heated and ventilated front seats

Infotainment

  • 12.3inch integrated dual touchscreen infotainment system

  • 8-speaker Bose premium sound system

  • 12.3-inch digital driver’s display

  • 9-inch portrait-oriented infotainment display

  • 14-speaker Harman Kardon audio system

  • Integrated display for dual 12.3-inch screens (instrument cluster and infotainment)

  • 14-speaker Meridian audio system

Safety

  • 6 airbags

  • ADAS tech

  • 360-degree camera

  • 6 airbags

  • ADAS tech

  • 360-degree camera

  • 8 airbags

  • ADAS tech

  • 360-degree camera

  • All three EVs are well equipped with fully loaded trims on offer.

  • Each EV takes a different design approach to the cabin, with the Korean EVs having a slight edge over the XC40 Recharge in creature comforts. 

  • Safety wise, all these entry-level premium electric offerings offer ADAS tech, though the Kia EV6 gets eight airbags.

  • The Korean cousins also get the V2L (vehicle-to-load) feature to meet all your supplementary power requirements, turning the EV into a bit of a power bank.

Prices

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Volvo XC40 Recharge

Kia EV6

Price

50 lakh onwards (Expected)

56.90 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

Rs 59.95 lakh to Rs 64.95 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Hyundai is yet to announce the prices for the Ioniq 5, though we expect it to start from Rs 50 lakh (onwards) as a locally assembled offering. The XC40 Recharge is locally assembled and priced at Rs 56.90 lakh, while the prices for the Kia EV6 (fully-built import) range between Rs 59.95 lakh and Rs 64.95 lakh.

  • All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

S
Published by
Shreyash
