The three EVs in question promise at least 400km of real-world range with a premium set of features

Hyundai just unveiled its much anticipated electric offering in India, the Ioniq 5. It shares its underpinnings with the Kia EV6 since it is based on the same E-GMP EV platform. It becomes the newest entrant to a list of premium and long-range EVs that are not from a luxury brand, and here’s how it sizes up against its rivals on paper.

Dimensions

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Volvo XC40 Recharge Kia EV6 Length 4,635mm 4,440mm 4,695mm Width 1,890mm 1,863mm 1,890mm Height 1,625mm 1,652mm 1,570mm Wheelbase 3,000mm 2,702mm 2,900mm

The Ioniq 5 has the longest wheelbase here but the EV6 has a longer body with sportier styling. Both EVs are equally wide so neither has the advantage in navigating tight spaces.

The Volvo is the shortest, narrowest and tallest of the three.

Powertrain & Performance

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Volvo XC40 Recharge Kia EV6 Powertrain Details Single Motor, RWD Dual Motor, AWD Single Motor, RWD Dual Motor, AWD Battery Capacity 72.6kWh 78kWh 77.4kWh 77.4kWh Power 217PS 408PS 229PS 325PS Torque 350Nm 660Nm 350Nm 605Nm Claimed Range 631km (ARAI) 418 (WLTP) Up to 708km (ARAI) Charging Time 6 hours 55 minutes (11kW) 8-10 hours (11kW) 7 hours 20 minutes (7.2kW) 50kW Charging 57 minutes 120 minutes 73 minutes

Unlike its global specification, the Ioniq 5 is offered in a single battery and RWD powertrain option. It offers the least performance of these three EVs.

The Kia EV6 is the only one here offered with both RWD and AWD options with varied levels of performance.

The Volvo XC40 Recharge is only offered with a dual-motor AWD setup and it has the highest performance rating here.

Hyundai’s EV has the smallest battery capacity here but still claims over 600km of range. Meanwhile, Kia EV6, with a slightly bigger battery and slipperier shape than the other two, has the highest claimed range of 708km.

Despite having the biggest battery pack, the XC40 Recharge has the lowest claimed range. Even under the same WLTP tests, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 promise figures of up to 480km and 528km, respectively.

A smaller battery means that the Ioniq 5 has the fastest charging times among the other two, with the XC40 taking the longest to charge.

Feature Highlights

Features Hyundai Ioniq 5 Volvo XC40 Recharge Kia EV6 Exteriors Parametric pixel LED headlamps & taillamps

Pop-up flush door handles

Active air flap

Panoramic sunroof LED lighting

19-inch alloys

Panoramic sunroof Dual LED headlamps with adaptive driving beam

Pop-up flush door handles

Single pane sunroof Interiors Eco-friendly leather upholstery Leather-free upholstery

Partially recycled carpets Vegan leather upholstery Comfort & Convenience Dual zone climate control

V2L (Vehicle-To-Load)

Powered tailgate

Ventilated front seats

Heated seats all around Dual-zone climate control

Ambient lighting

Powered tailgate

Power adjustable front seats Dual zone climate control

V2L (Vehicle-To-Load)

Powered tailgate

Heated and ventilated front seats Infotainment 12.3inch integrated dual touchscreen infotainment system

8-speaker Bose premium sound system 12.3-inch digital driver’s display

9-inch portrait-oriented infotainment display

14-speaker Harman Kardon audio system Integrated display for dual 12.3-inch screens (instrument cluster and infotainment)

14-speaker Meridian audio system Safety 6 airbags

ADAS tech

360-degree camera 6 airbags

ADAS tech

360-degree camera 8 airbags

ADAS tech

360-degree camera

All three EVs are well equipped with fully loaded trims on offer.

Each EV takes a different design approach to the cabin, with the Korean EVs having a slight edge over the XC40 Recharge in creature comforts.

Safety wise, all these entry-level premium electric offerings offer ADAS tech, though the Kia EV6 gets eight airbags.

The Korean cousins also get the V2L (vehicle-to-load) feature to meet all your supplementary power requirements, turning the EV into a bit of a power bank.

Prices

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Volvo XC40 Recharge Kia EV6 Price 50 lakh onwards (Expected) 56.90 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) Rs 59.95 lakh to Rs 64.95 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Hyundai is yet to announce the prices for the Ioniq 5, though we expect it to start from Rs 50 lakh (onwards) as a locally assembled offering. The XC40 Recharge is locally assembled and priced at Rs 56.90 lakh, while the prices for the Kia EV6 (fully-built import) range between Rs 59.95 lakh and Rs 64.95 lakh.

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi