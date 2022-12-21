Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Rivals: Specifications Compared
Modified On Dec 21, 2022 05:41 PM By Shreyash for Hyundai IONIQ 5
The three EVs in question promise at least 400km of real-world range with a premium set of features
Hyundai just unveiled its much anticipated electric offering in India, the Ioniq 5. It shares its underpinnings with the Kia EV6 since it is based on the same E-GMP EV platform. It becomes the newest entrant to a list of premium and long-range EVs that are not from a luxury brand, and here’s how it sizes up against its rivals on paper.
Dimensions
|
Hyundai Ioniq 5
|
Volvo XC40 Recharge
|
Kia EV6
|
Length
|
4,635mm
|
4,440mm
|
4,695mm
|
Width
|
1,890mm
|
1,863mm
|
1,890mm
|
Height
|
1,625mm
|
1,652mm
|
1,570mm
|
Wheelbase
|
3,000mm
|
2,702mm
|
2,900mm
-
The Ioniq 5 has the longest wheelbase here but the EV6 has a longer body with sportier styling. Both EVs are equally wide so neither has the advantage in navigating tight spaces.
-
The Volvo is the shortest, narrowest and tallest of the three.
Also Read: Could This Be Hyundai’s Micro SUV To Take On Tata Punch?
Powertrain & Performance
|
Hyundai Ioniq 5
|
Volvo XC40 Recharge
|
Kia EV6
|
Powertrain Details
|
Single Motor, RWD
|
Dual Motor, AWD
|
Single Motor, RWD
|
Dual Motor, AWD
|
Battery Capacity
|
72.6kWh
|
78kWh
|
77.4kWh
|
77.4kWh
|
Power
|
217PS
|
408PS
|
229PS
|
325PS
|
Torque
|
350Nm
|
660Nm
|
350Nm
|
605Nm
|
Claimed Range
|
631km (ARAI)
|
418 (WLTP)
|
Up to 708km (ARAI)
|
Charging Time
|
6 hours 55 minutes (11kW)
|
8-10 hours (11kW)
|
7 hours 20 minutes (7.2kW)
|
50kW Charging
|
57 minutes
|
120 minutes
|
73 minutes
-
Unlike its global specification, the Ioniq 5 is offered in a single battery and RWD powertrain option. It offers the least performance of these three EVs.
-
The Kia EV6 is the only one here offered with both RWD and AWD options with varied levels of performance.
-
The Volvo XC40 Recharge is only offered with a dual-motor AWD setup and it has the highest performance rating here.
-
Hyundai’s EV has the smallest battery capacity here but still claims over 600km of range. Meanwhile, Kia EV6, with a slightly bigger battery and slipperier shape than the other two, has the highest claimed range of 708km.
-
Despite having the biggest battery pack, the XC40 Recharge has the lowest claimed range. Even under the same WLTP tests, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 promise figures of up to 480km and 528km, respectively.
-
A smaller battery means that the Ioniq 5 has the fastest charging times among the other two, with the XC40 taking the longest to charge.
Also Read: Price Hike Incoming For Maruti, Renault & Kia Models In 2023
Feature Highlights
|
Features
|
Hyundai Ioniq 5
|
Volvo XC40 Recharge
|
Kia EV6
|
Exteriors
|
|
|
|
Interiors
|
|
|
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
|
-
All three EVs are well equipped with fully loaded trims on offer.
-
Each EV takes a different design approach to the cabin, with the Korean EVs having a slight edge over the XC40 Recharge in creature comforts.
-
Safety wise, all these entry-level premium electric offerings offer ADAS tech, though the Kia EV6 gets eight airbags.
-
The Korean cousins also get the V2L (vehicle-to-load) feature to meet all your supplementary power requirements, turning the EV into a bit of a power bank.
Also Read: Some Volvo Cars Get Pricier By Up To Rs 1.6 Lakh
Prices
|
Hyundai Ioniq 5
|
Volvo XC40 Recharge
|
Kia EV6
|
Price
|
50 lakh onwards (Expected)
|
56.90 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)
|
Rs 59.95 lakh to Rs 64.95 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
Hyundai is yet to announce the prices for the Ioniq 5, though we expect it to start from Rs 50 lakh (onwards) as a locally assembled offering. The XC40 Recharge is locally assembled and priced at Rs 56.90 lakh, while the prices for the Kia EV6 (fully-built import) range between Rs 59.95 lakh and Rs 64.95 lakh.
-
All prices are ex-showroom Delhi
- Loan Against Car - Get upto ₹25 Lakhs in cash
0 out of 0 found this helpful