Buyers who booked their cars on or before November 24, 2022, will be spared from the price hike

Volvo’s flagship SUV, the XC90 receives the highest price jump by Rs 1.6 lakh.

XC60 is now costlier by Rs 60,000.

XC40 Recharge has become more expensive by Rs 1 lakh.

The S90 sedan and the XC40 are unaffected by the hike.

Volvo India has announced significant price revisions for several models, including the XC40 Recharge, XC60, and XC90. According to the carmaker, the price increase is the result of ongoing supply chain constraints and rising input costs. The S90 sedan and the XC40, on the other hand, are exempt from the price hike.

Let’s have a look at updated model-wise prices below:

Model Old Pricing New Pricing Difference XC40 Recharge P8 Ultimate Rs 55.90 lakh Rs 56.90 lakh + Rs 1 lakh XC60 B5 Ultimate Rs 65.90 lakh Rs 66.50 lakh + Rs 60,000 XC90 B6 Ultimate Rs 94.90 lakh Rs 96.50 lakh + Rs 1.6 lakh

As seen in the above table, the XC90 has received the highest price hike of Rs 1.6 lakh, followed by the XC40 Recharge, which has now become pricier by Rs 1 lakh. The XC60, on the other hand, has gotten dearer by Rs 60,000.

Customers who had booked their car on or before November 24, 2022 will be spared from the price increment. On the other hand, the S90 sedan, which costs Rs 65.90 lakh, and the XC40, which costs Rs 45.90 lakh, remain unaffected from Volvo's upward revision of asking prices.

Volvo currently offers five models in India including the XC40 Recharge, its first EV for our market. All of them are locally assembled at its Hosakote facility in Bengaluru, Karnataka. In mid-2022, the carmaker had revealed that it’s gearing up to bring its second electric vehicle for India, the C40 Recharge in 2023, which will also be a locally assembled offering.

