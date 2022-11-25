English | हिंदी

Some Volvo Cars Get Pricier By Up To Rs 1.6 Lakh

Modified On Nov 25, 2022 09:19 AM By Shreyash for Volvo XC 90

Buyers who booked their cars on or before November 24, 2022, will be spared from the price hike

Volvo XC90, XC40 Recharge and XC60

  • Volvo’s flagship SUV, the XC90 receives the highest price jump by Rs 1.6 lakh.
  • XC60 is now costlier by Rs 60,000.
  • XC40 Recharge has become more expensive by Rs 1 lakh.
  • The S90 sedan and the XC40 are unaffected by the hike.

Volvo India has announced significant price revisions for several models, including the XC40 Recharge, XC60, and XC90. According to the carmaker, the price increase is the result of ongoing supply chain constraints and rising input costs. The S90 sedan and the XC40, on the other hand, are exempt from the price hike.

Also Read: Volvo Rolls Out The First Locally Assembled XC40 Recharge Electric SUV

Let’s have a look at updated model-wise prices below:

Model

Old Pricing

New Pricing

Difference

XC40 Recharge P8 Ultimate

Rs 55.90 lakh

Rs 56.90 lakh

+ Rs 1 lakh

XC60 B5 Ultimate

Rs 65.90 lakh

Rs 66.50 lakh

+ Rs 60,000

XC90 B6 Ultimate

Rs 94.90 lakh

Rs 96.50 lakh

+ Rs 1.6 lakh

As seen in the above table, the XC90 has received the highest price hike of Rs 1.6 lakh, followed by the XC40 Recharge, which has now become pricier by Rs 1 lakh. The XC60, on the other hand, has gotten dearer by Rs 60,000.

Also Read: Volvo India Lineup Updated For MY23, Pure ICE Models Booted Out

Volvo S90

Customers who had booked their car on or before November 24, 2022 will be spared from the price increment. On the other hand, the S90 sedan, which costs Rs 65.90 lakh, and the XC40, which costs Rs 45.90 lakh, remain unaffected from Volvo's upward revision of asking prices.

Also Read: Volvo Debuts New Flagship EX90 Electric SUV, Its Safest Car Till Date

XC40 Recharge

Volvo currently offers five models in India including the XC40 Recharge, its first EV for our market. All of them are locally assembled at its Hosakote facility in Bengaluru, Karnataka. In mid-2022, the carmaker had revealed that it’s gearing up to bring its second electric vehicle for India, the C40 Recharge in 2023, which will also be a locally assembled offering.

