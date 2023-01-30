Modified On Jan 30, 2023 05:40 PM By Shreyash for Hyundai i20

The hatchback’s 120PS turbo-petrol engine is now available with the seven-speed DCT only, unless you consider the i20 N Line instead.

Hyundai offered the iMT (manual without clutch pedal) with the i20’s turbo-petrol variants.

Six-speed iMT was paired with the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine.

The turbo variants are currently available solely with a seven-speed DCT, though iMT is still offered with the i20 N Line

The hatchback also comes with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel.

Other transmission options include a five-speed manual, a six-speed manual and a CVT, depending on the variant.

Hyundai i20 is priced from Rs 7.19 lakh to 11.83 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Hyundai has discontinued the iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) variants from the i20, with their prices no longer listed online. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine is now only available with a seven-speed DCT, unless you’re considering the sportier i20 N Line that is still offering the iMT transmission with the same turbo petrol engine.

Now Shell Out More For Turbo

The six-speed iMT was the entry level for those seeking Hyundai’s 120PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with the i20. Now, that engine is only offered with the pricier DCT automatic. Here’s how much more you’ll have to pay for the peppier variant of the premium hatchback:

Variants iMT (Discontinued) DCT Difference Turbo Sportz Rs 8.88 lakh* Rs 10.11 lakh* + Rs 1.23 lakh Turbo Asta Rs 10.2 lakh* N.A. - Turbo Asta(O) N.A. Rs 11.68 lakh* -

That’s a price jump of over a lakh just to have the mid-spec variant with the turbo-petrol engine. For a better-equipped trim, the more powerful engine is now limited to the top-spec Asta(O) trim, pricier by an extra Rs 1.48 lakh.

Meanwhile, the entry-level i20 N Line with the iMT is priced similar to the entry-level DCT variant at Rs 10.16 lakh*. In summary, you’ll now have to expand your budget by at least Rs 1.23 lakh to buy a turbo-petrol variant of the Hyundai hatchback.

- ex-showroom, Delhi prices

Also Read: Here’s What Each Variant Of The Facelifted Hyundai Aura Offers

Engine Details

The i20 continues to offer three engines to choose from:

Engine 1.2-litre NA Petrol 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power/Torque 83PS/114Nm 120PS/172Nm 100PS/240Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/CVT 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT

Also Read: The Wait For Facelifted Hyundai Creta Has Become Longer

No Changes To Feature List

The premium hatchback comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an air purifier, connected car tech, auto LED headlights and a sunroof. Previously, the Asta trim was equipped with the connected infotainment system with the iMT only, but that setup is now limited to the top-spec Asta(O) trim.

Also Read: You Get These 7 Features On The New Hyundai Grand i10 Nios But Not On The Maruti Swift

Passenger safety is taken care of by up to six airbags, rear parking sensors, a reverse camera and electronic stability control (ESC). However, it is expected to soon be updated to offer four airbags as standard, just like the facelifted Grand i10 Nios and Aura.

The premium hatchback rivals the Tata Altroz, Maruti Baleno and Toyota Glanza. It presently retails from Rs 7.19 lakh to Rs 11.83 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Read More on : Hyundai i20 Automatic