Hyundai i20 And Toyota Glanza Are Witnessing The Maximum Wait Times Of Up To 3 Months This August

Modified On Aug 20, 2024 10:05 AM By Yashika for Maruti Baleno

3 out of these 6 premium hatchbacks are readily available in a few cities such as Pune, Surat, and Patna

Premium hatchbacks waiting period

The premium hatchback segment offers several powertrain choices including petrol, diesel, and even CNG. You have the choice of six models in this segment including the Maruti Baleno, Hyundai i20, and the recently launched performance-oriented Tata Altroz Racer. So before you book a premium hatchback this August, check out the waiting periods in the top 20 cities of India.

City

Maruti Baleno

Tata Altroz

Tata Altroz Racer

Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20 N Line

Toyota Glanza

 

New Delhi

No Waiting

2 months

2 months

1 month

2 months

0.5-1 month

Bengaluru

1 Week

1.5-2 months

2-2.5 months

1 month

1 month

3 months

Mumbai

1-1.5 months

1 month

2 months

3 months

3 months

1-2 months

Hyderabad

No Waiting

2-2.5 months

2.5 months

2 months

2 months

2-3 months

Pune

No Waiting

No Waiting

1.5 months

2 months

2 months

No Waiting

Chennai

1-2 months

2 months

2 months

1-2 months

2 months

3 months

Jaipur

No Waiting

2 months

2-3 months

3 months

3 months

3 months

Ahmedabad

1.5 months

2 months

2 months

2 months

2 months

1-2 months

Gurugram

1 month

1 month

1 month

2 months

2.5 months

2 months

Lucknow

1-1.5 months

1.5 months

1.5 months

2 months

2 months

N.A.

Kolkata

1.5 month

1-1.5 months

1.5 months

2 months

2 months

1 month

Thane

No Waiting

2 months

1-1.5 months

2 months

2 months

1 month

Surat

No Waiting

1.5-2 months

2.5 months

2-3 months

2.5-3 months

No Waiting

Ghaziabad

No Waiting

1.5 months

1-2 months

3 months

3 months

2-3 months

Chandigarh

No Waiting

2-2.5 months

2.5 months

3 months

3 months

3 months

Coimbatore

1-2 months

2 months

2 months

2-3 months

3 months

3 months

Patna

No Waiting

1.5-2 months

2-2.5 months

3 months

1 month

No Waiting

Faridabad

No Waiting

1-2 months

2 months

2 months

2 months

No Waiting

Indore

No Waiting

2 months

2 months

2 months

2 months

No Waiting

Noida

No Waiting

2 months

2 months

2.5 months

2.5-3 months

3 months

Key Takeaways:

maruti baleno

  • The Maruti Baleno is available with the least waiting period in this list. You can get the hatchback without any waiting in more than 10 cities, including New Delhi, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, and Noida. On an average, it carries a wait time of around half a month.

Tata Altroz

  • The Tata Altroz is experiencing an average waiting period of up to 2 months. That said, only the buyers in Pune can get their hatchback immediately.

  • The recently launched sportier version of the Altroz, the Tata Altroz Racer, demands the same average waiting period as that of its normal counterpart. However, buyers in Jaipur might have to wait up to 3 months. 

Hyundai i20 N Line Facelift

  • Both Hyundai i20 and i20 N Line are facing an average waiting time of two and a half months. In cities like Jaipur, Surat, Chandigarh, and Ghaziabad, you will have to wait for up to 3 months for both versions of the i20. 

Toyota Glanza

  • Toyota’s version of the Baleno, the Glanza is commanding an average wait time of up to 2 months. Buyers in the cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Jaipur might even face 3 months of waiting this month. On the other hand, Buyers in Surat, Patna, and Faridabad can take their car home immediately.

Please note that the exact wait time for a new car can vary based on the variant and colour selected, and the stock available at your nearest dealership.

