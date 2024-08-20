Modified On Aug 20, 2024 10:05 AM By Yashika for Maruti Baleno

3 out of these 6 premium hatchbacks are readily available in a few cities such as Pune, Surat, and Patna

The premium hatchback segment offers several powertrain choices including petrol, diesel, and even CNG. You have the choice of six models in this segment including the Maruti Baleno, Hyundai i20, and the recently launched performance-oriented Tata Altroz Racer. So before you book a premium hatchback this August, check out the waiting periods in the top 20 cities of India.

City Maruti Baleno Tata Altroz Tata Altroz Racer Hyundai i20 Hyundai i20 N Line Toyota Glanza New Delhi No Waiting 2 months 2 months 1 month 2 months 0.5-1 month Bengaluru 1 Week 1.5-2 months 2-2.5 months 1 month 1 month 3 months Mumbai 1-1.5 months 1 month 2 months 3 months 3 months 1-2 months Hyderabad No Waiting 2-2.5 months 2.5 months 2 months 2 months 2-3 months Pune No Waiting No Waiting 1.5 months 2 months 2 months No Waiting Chennai 1-2 months 2 months 2 months 1-2 months 2 months 3 months Jaipur No Waiting 2 months 2-3 months 3 months 3 months 3 months Ahmedabad 1.5 months 2 months 2 months 2 months 2 months 1-2 months Gurugram 1 month 1 month 1 month 2 months 2.5 months 2 months Lucknow 1-1.5 months 1.5 months 1.5 months 2 months 2 months N.A. Kolkata 1.5 month 1-1.5 months 1.5 months 2 months 2 months 1 month Thane No Waiting 2 months 1-1.5 months 2 months 2 months 1 month Surat No Waiting 1.5-2 months 2.5 months 2-3 months 2.5-3 months No Waiting Ghaziabad No Waiting 1.5 months 1-2 months 3 months 3 months 2-3 months Chandigarh No Waiting 2-2.5 months 2.5 months 3 months 3 months 3 months Coimbatore 1-2 months 2 months 2 months 2-3 months 3 months 3 months Patna No Waiting 1.5-2 months 2-2.5 months 3 months 1 month No Waiting Faridabad No Waiting 1-2 months 2 months 2 months 2 months No Waiting Indore No Waiting 2 months 2 months 2 months 2 months No Waiting Noida No Waiting 2 months 2 months 2.5 months 2.5-3 months 3 months

Key Takeaways:

The Maruti Baleno is available with the least waiting period in this list. You can get the hatchback without any waiting in more than 10 cities, including New Delhi, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, and Noida. On an average, it carries a wait time of around half a month.

The Tata Altroz is experiencing an average waiting period of up to 2 months. That said, only the buyers in Pune can get their hatchback immediately.

The recently launched sportier version of the Altroz, the Tata Altroz Racer, demands the same average waiting period as that of its normal counterpart. However, buyers in Jaipur might have to wait up to 3 months.

Both Hyundai i20 and i20 N Line are facing an average waiting time of two and a half months. In cities like Jaipur, Surat, Chandigarh, and Ghaziabad, you will have to wait for up to 3 months for both versions of the i20.

Toyota’s version of the Baleno, the Glanza is commanding an average wait time of up to 2 months. Buyers in the cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Jaipur might even face 3 months of waiting this month. On the other hand, Buyers in Surat, Patna, and Faridabad can take their car home immediately.

Please note that the exact wait time for a new car can vary based on the variant and colour selected, and the stock available at your nearest dealership.

