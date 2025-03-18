New Maruti Dzire Now Available For Fleet Operators, Priced From Rs 6.79 Lakh

The Dzire Tour S is available in two broad variants: Standard and CNG

The Dzire Tour S is based on the lowest trim, LXi, of the model sold to private buyers.

Design aspects include a single change in the form of a ‘Tour S’ badge at the rear.

The features list of the Dzire Tour S includes manual AC, powered windows, and keyless entry.

It is offered with a single petrol powertrain along with an optional CNG kit.

The Dzire Tour S is priced between Rs 6.79 lakh and Rs 7.74 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Maruti Dzire received a new generation update last year in November. The Indian carmaker has now updated the commercial model of the Dzire to this new generation as well. The fleet-oriented model is based on the base-spec LXi variant of the Dzire sold to private buyers. Here is a quick overview of the new Maruti Dzire Tour S.

Front

The fascia of the new Dzire Tour S boasts a big grille, halogen headlights, and the ‘Suzuki’ logo in the centre. The Dzire Tour S is offered in three exterior shades: Arctic White, Splendid Silver and Bluish Black.

Side

The side profile of the new Maruti Dzire Tour S features black door handles and ORVMs and a body-coloured shark fin antenna. It rides on 14-inch steel wheels without any covers.

Rear

The rear profile features LED tail lamps and brake lights. There’s a black strip running from one tail lamp housing to the other, above which you can spot the Suzuki badge. The ‘Tour S’ moniker is located on the lower left portion of the bootlid.

Interior

The Dzire Tour S gets a dual-tone black and beige cabin theme. While it does come with manual AC with physical controls, the Dzire Tour S misses out on an infotainment unit. Its centre console features a manual gear shifter and two cup holders.

While it's based on the lowest trim, it still gets features such as keyless entry, all-four power windows, and adjustable headrests for the front seats. The safety features for the new Tour S include six airbags, hill-hold assist, electronic stability control (ESC), and reverse parking sensors.

Also Check Out: Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition Launched At Rs 19.64 Lakh, Gets An All-Black Exterior And Interior Design

Powertrain

The Maruti Dzire Tour S comes with a single engine, which can be had with petrol or a petrol+CNG combo, specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre petrol 1.2-litre petrol+CNG Power 82 PS 70 PS Torque 112 Nm 102 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT* 5-speed MT*

*MT= Manual Transmission

The petrol powertrain offers a fuel efficiency of 26.06 kmpl, while the CNG offers an efficiency of 34.30 km/kg.

Price

The new generation Maruti Dzire Tour S is priced at Rs 6.79 lakh for the Standard variant and Rs 7.74 lakh for the CNG variant.The prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.