Modified On Jan 05, 2024 06:07 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Creta 2024

The facelifted Creta will come with 36 safety features as standard, 19 ADAS features and a total of over 70 safety features

Hyundai to launch the facelifted Creta on January 16.

Creta will get ADAS tech for the first time, with more features than Seltos ADAS suite.

Other safety features on board include ESC, six airbags and all-wheel disc brakes.

Gets three engines and four transmission options depending on the variant chosen.

Prices could start from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

The facelifted Hyundai Creta is about to enter our market soon. Ahead of its price announcement, the carmaker has now shared the key safety features on board the updated compact SUV. One of the key additions to the new Hyundai new Creta will be advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Standard Safety Kit

Like its outgoing version, the Creta facelift will also be equipped with six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and all-wheel disc brakes as standard. Other expected standard safety features include 3-point seatbelts with reminder for all passengers, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. Hyundai states the SUV gets 36 safety features as standard.

19 ADAS Features

With the midlife refresh, Hyundai will also be providing its compact SUV with Level 2 ADAS using sensors and a front camera, like the new Verna. Although its list of ADAS features haven’t been outlined yet, we can expect the facelifted Creta to come with forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and lane departure warning.

Other Features On Board

It’s now also been confirmed that the facelifted Creta will get dual-zone AC, an 8-way power-adjustable driver seat, a 360-degree camera, and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display. The SUV will continue to be offered with a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Related: 2024 Hyundai Creta: Should You Wait For It Or Pick One Of Its Rivals?

Wide Choice Of Powertrains

The Creta facelift will come with both petrol and diesel engine options as follows:

Specification 1.5-litre N.A. Petrol 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, CVT 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

Hyundai has plonked the Verna’s 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit into the new Creta, but it won’t be offering this engine with a 6-speed MT option like it did on the former. The remaining two powertrain options have been carried forward without any change.

New Creta Launch And Price

The facelifted Hyundai Creta is expected to be priced from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom) when it goes on sale on January 16. It will lock horns with the Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, and Citroen C3 Aircross.

Read More on : Creta Automatic