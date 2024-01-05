English | हिंदी

Hyundai Creta Facelift Safety Features Detailed

Modified On Jan 05, 2024 06:07 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Creta 2024

  • 8612 Views
  • Write a comment

The facelifted Creta will come with 36 safety features as standard, 19 ADAS features and a total of over 70 safety features

2024 Hyundai Creta six airbags

  • Hyundai to launch the facelifted Creta on January 16.

  • Creta will get ADAS tech for the first time, with more features than Seltos ADAS suite.

  • Other safety features on board include ESC, six airbags and all-wheel disc brakes.

  • Gets three engines and four transmission options depending on the variant chosen.

  • Prices could start from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

The facelifted Hyundai Creta is about to enter our market soon. Ahead of its price announcement, the carmaker has now shared the key safety features on board the updated compact SUV. One of the key additions to the new Hyundai new Creta will be advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Standard Safety Kit

Like its outgoing version, the Creta facelift will also be equipped with six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and all-wheel disc brakes as standard. Other expected standard safety features include 3-point seatbelts with reminder for all passengers, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. Hyundai states the SUV gets 36 safety features as standard.

19 ADAS Features

With the midlife refresh, Hyundai will also be providing its compact SUV with Level 2 ADAS using sensors and a front camera, like the new Verna. Although its list of ADAS features haven’t been outlined yet, we can expect the facelifted Creta to come with forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and lane departure warning.

Other Features On Board

2024 Hyundai Creta cabin

It’s now also been confirmed that the facelifted Creta will get dual-zone AC, an 8-way power-adjustable driver seat, a 360-degree camera, and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display. The SUV will continue to be offered with a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

2024 Hyundai Creta cabin

Related: 2024 Hyundai Creta: Should You Wait For It Or Pick One Of Its Rivals?

Wide Choice Of Powertrains

The Creta facelift will come with both petrol and diesel engine options as follows:

Specification

1.5-litre N.A. Petrol

1.5-litre Turbo-petrol

1.5-litre Diesel

Power

115 PS

160 PS

116 PS

Torque

144 Nm

253 Nm

250 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT, CVT

7-speed DCT

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

2024 Hyundai Creta

Hyundai has plonked the Verna’s 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit into the new Creta, but it won’t be offering this engine with a 6-speed MT option like it did on the former. The remaining two powertrain options have been carried forward without any change.

New Creta Launch And Price

2024 Hyundai Creta rear

The facelifted Hyundai Creta is expected to be priced from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom) when it goes on sale on January 16. It will lock horns with the Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, and Citroen C3 Aircross.

Read More on : Creta Automatic

R
Published by
Rohit
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Hyundai Creta 2024

Read Full News
  • Trending
  • Recent

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Hyundai Creta Facelift Safety Features Detailed
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience