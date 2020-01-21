Hyundai Aura Launched In India. Priced Between Rs 5.80 Lakh and Rs 9.23 Lakh

Modified On Jan 21, 2020 01:59 PM By Dhruv for Hyundai Aura

Is it just a Grand i10 Nios with a boot or does Hyundai’s new sub-4 metre sedan have an ‘Aura’ of its own?

The Aura is offered with three engines: two petrol and one diesel.

AMTs are available with 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engines.

The petrol engine is also available with a CNG kit from the factory itself.

The front end is a bit similar to the Grand i10 Nios whereas the rear is a whole new story.

The interior of the Aura is quite similar to the Grand i10 Nios, save for the colour scheme.

It shares features with the Grand i10 Nios.

It rivals the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze and Ford Aspire.

Hyundai has launched a new sub-4 metre sedan in India called the Aura. It will sit above the Xcent in the Korean carmaker’s lineup, with prices ranging between Rs 5.80 lakh to Rs 9.23 lakh (both, ex-showroom India). It is offered in five variants, prices for which can be found in the table below.

Variant Price (Petrol) Price (Turbo-petrol) Price (Diesel) Price (CNG) E Rs 5.80 lakh NA NA NA S Rs 6.56 lakh NA Rs 7.74 lakh Rs 7.29 lakh S AMT Rs 7.06 lakh NA Rs 8.24 lakh NA SX Rs 7.30 lakh NA NA NA SX (O) Rs 7.86 lakh NA Rs 9.04 lakh NA SX+ MT NA Rs 8.55 lakh NA NA SX+ AMT Rs 8.05 lakh NA Rs 9.23 lakh NA

All prices are ex-showroom India.

The Aura is offered with three BS6 compliant engine options - the 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.2-litre diesel engine from the Grand i10 Nios and the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine from the Venue. Take a look at their specifications in the table below.

Engine Power Torque Gearbox Fuel Efficiency 1.2-litre petrol 83PS 114Nm 5-speedMT/AMT 20.5kmpl (MT), 20.1kmpl (AMT) 1.2-litre diesel 75PS 190Nm 5-speed MT/AMT 25.35kmpl (MT), 25.4kmpl (AMT) 1.0-litre turbo-petrol 100PS 172Nm 5-speed MT 20.5kmpl

The 1.2-litre petrol engine is also available with a CNG kit from the factory. However, it can only be had in the S variant.

The Aura’s design is based on that of its hatchback counterpart, the Grand i10 Nios. However, it gets a couple of tweaks such as the wider and shorter front grille. Its design has also been completely reworked. Then there are the DRLs which have increased in number from two to four. And if you move to the rear, the story is completely different. The C-shaped tail lamps feature LED elements and overall, nothing over here looks like the Nios. Overall, the Aura is 3995mm long, 1680mm wide, 1520mm tall and has a 2450mm long wheelbase. Its boot offers 402 litres of space.

The Aura’s interior is pretty much like the Grand i10 Nios’, but Hyundai has chosen to give it a new colour scheme. So instead of the white and grey elements seen in the Grand i10 Nios, the Aura gets black and brown bits. The overall design of the dashboard is the same, though.

On the features front, Hyundai has packed in bits like a 8-inch touchscreen that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The sedan also features wireless phone charging, auto climate control, a cooled glovebox, and a rear wiper and washer. Other highlights include a height-adjustable driver seat and adjustable headrests all around.

Hyundai is offering a variable warranty on the Aura which will allow buyers to choose from one of the follwing: a 3 years/1,00,000km warranty, a 4 years/50,000km warranty or a 5 years/40,000km warranty.

In essence, the Aura borrows quite a bit from the Grand i10 Nios but chips in with its own unique identity in just the right places to distinguish it from its hatchback counterpart. The Hyundai sedan will take on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze, Ford Aspire, Volkswagen Ameo and to a certain extent, even the Hyundai Xcent, in the sub-4 metre sedan segment.