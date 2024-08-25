Hyundai Alcazar Old vs New: Exterior Design Comparison

Modified On Aug 25, 2024 09:45 AM By Shreyash for Hyundai Alcazar 2024

With the midlife update, the Alcazar has also received a more polarising treatment for its exterior design as seen on the new Creta and Exter

The Hyundai Alcazar is set to be introduced in an updated version next month. Ahead of its market debut, the carmaker has released a few images showing how the updated Alcazar looks like. The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar has a completely new design, and it also includes new connected LED lighting elements. Let’s see how the Alcazar facelift looks compared to its outgoing version.

Front

The Hyundai Alcazar features significant cosmetic revisions up front over its predecessor. While the pre-facelift model had a more conventional appeal, the facelifted version boasts a bolder appearance with its new flat rectangular-ish front grille and a redesigned bumper with a prominent skid plate. The new Alcazar also includes a radar sensor on the bumper, suggesting that it will be equipped with advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features.

The current version features split LED DRLs and dual-barrel projector headlights, whereas the new Alcazar gets H-shaped LED DRLs that are connected by a glowing LED strip. Also, the headlight setup on the facelifted Alcazar is a straight lift from the 2024 Hyundai Creta.

Side

Along the side, both the existing and facelifted versions of the Alcazar have similar silhouette and not much has changed. The roof rails have also been retained on the new Alcazar that gives it a rugged appearance.

The only visible change on the side are the alloy wheels. While the size remains unchanged at 18 inches, the design is now a lot visually busier on the facelifted Alcazar.

Rear

The 2024 Alcazar features new connected LED tail lights and a more prominent bumper with a silver skid plate. The outgoing version had tail lights connected by a chrome strip with the ‘Alcazar’ branding, which is located on a black strip on the facelifted model. Additionally, the updated Alcazar comes with a redesigned roof spoiler, and the high-mounted brake lights appear slightly longer compared to the outgoing model.

Powertrain Options

As confirmed by Hyundai, the engine options on the Alcazar facelift will be the same as the outgoing model. Their specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 160 PS 116 PS Torque 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT**

*DCT - Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission

**AT - Torque Converter Automatic Transmission

Expected Price & Rivals

The existing Hyundai Alcazar is priced between Rs 16.77 lakh and Rs 21.28 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar is expected to start from Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom). It will renew its rivalry with the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and the 6- and 7-seater variants of the Mahindra XUV700.

