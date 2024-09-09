Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs 14.99 Lakh

Modified On Sep 09, 2024 04:45 PM By Dipan for Hyundai Alcazar

The facelift gives the 3-row Hyundai SUV a bolder exterior and an interior that has been inspired by the 2024 Creta

Prices of the turbo-petrol variants start at Rs 14.99 lakh while the diesel variants start at Rs 15.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India).

Facelifted Alcazar sports a design similar to the new Creta, including a new grille and headlight setup.

The cabin features a Creta-like dashboard, with a navy blue and brown colour theme and a dual-screen setup.

Offered in both 6-seater and 7-seater options.

It is available in four main variants: Executive, Prestige, Platinum, and Signature.

Features include dual-zone AC, a panoramic sunroof, 6 airbags and Level 2 ADAS.

Engine options include a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

The Hyundai Alcazar facelift, after being fully unveiled recently, has been launched at Rs 14.99 lakh in India. The prices of the diesel variants start at Rs 15.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). The 3-row Hyundai SUV now features a design that closely aligns with the updated Hyundai Creta, including a similar grille and headlight setup. The taillights and alloy wheels have been redesigned to match this new look. Additionally, the dashboard design draws inspiration from the Creta. Let’s take a closer look at the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar.

Exterior

The facelifted Hyundai Alcazar has received a major design overhaul. Its new look aligns closely with the updated Hyundai Creta and also draws some inspiration from the Exter.

At the front, the Alcazar now features a connected LED DRL setup (like the Hyundai Creta) with H-shaped lighting elements (like the Hyundai Exter). The grille looks inspired by the Creta and has a three-slat pattern. New dual-barrel LED headlights are placed beside the grille, which, unlike the previous Alcazar, have a squared-off shape. A radar sensor for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is integrated into the bumper.

The side profile remains largely the same. What has changed though is that the new Alcazar now sports updated dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels. The side step has also been removed and replaced with a skid plate, while the roof rails now have a silver finish.

At the rear, the Alcazar sports a connected LED tail lamp setup with vertically stacked units that form an ‘H’ shape. The bumper has a rectangular design and is framed with a silver surround. The ‘Alcazar’ badge is placed beneath a plastic trim on the tail lights. Additionally, the facelifted SUV retains its dual-tip exhaust.

Also See: 2024 Hyundai Alcazar Facelift vs Hyundai Creta: Design Compared In Images

Interior

The dashboard of the Alcazar facelift matches the updated Creta, featuring the sleeker AC vents and a new climate control panel. It continues with dual screens but they are now housed in an integrated unit. Its cabin now features a gloss black climate control panel but comes in a navy blue and brown interior colour theme.

The Alcazar is available as a 6-seater or a 7-seater. In the 6-seater version, the second row has captain seats, while the 7-seater has bench seats. All seats are covered in navy blue and brown leatherette. Both the front seats (and the captain seats in the 6-seater) have ventilation functionality. Additionally, the second row includes an electric boss mode to adjust the front passenger seat (only available with the 6-seat version).

Also Read: Hyundai Alcazar Old vs New: Interior Design Compared

Features and Safety

The Alcazar features dual 10.25-inch screens (one each for infotainment and the digital driver’s display). New additions include dual-zone AC, 8-way power-adjustable seats for both the front seats, 2-level memory settings for the driver’s seat, and a wireless phone charger for the second row. It also retains a panoramic sunroof and a wireless phone charger for the front passengers. The second row includes a foldable laptop tray with a flip-out cupholder.

For safety, the Alcazar comes with 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), all-wheel disc brakes, and a 360-degree camera. It also features Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including adaptive cruise control and autonomous emergency braking.

Powertrain

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar comes with two engine options. Here are the detailed specifications:

Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 160 PS 116 PS Torque 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

*DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission; AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

With the facelift, the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar retains both the engine options and their performance outputs from the pre-facelift model.

Also Read: Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Variant-wise Powertrain Options Explained

Rivals

The 2024 Hyundai SUV rivals the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV700.

What do you think about the Hyundai Alcazar facelift? Tell us in the comments below.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Alcazar Automatic