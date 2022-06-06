English | हिंदी

Facelifted Honda WR-V To Debut Soon

Published On Jun 06, 2022 04:37 PM

The updated cross-hatch appears to get cosmetic upgrades and possibly some new features to keep up with the times

honda wr-v facelift

  • Going by the spy shots, the update will come with a redesigned front fascia. 

  • No major revision to the cabin on the cards. 

  • Likely to get a few additional features. 

  • To remain mechanically unchanged with its petrol and diesel engines. 

Seems like Honda is giving yet another facelift to the WR-V, as it has been spied for the first time. The updated cross-hatch had received a minor facelift in 2020, which gave it subtle cosmetic upgrades, some new features, but with some variant discontinuations. 

Going by the spy shots, the facelifted model will get a reworked front fascia. You can spot the new grille with different inserts, sleeker chrome strip above the grille, new projector headlamps with a split LED DRLs pattern, and a redesigned bumper. The alloy wheels and its overall silhouette look identical to the outgoing model. 

Inside the cabin, the facelifted WR-V will not get any major revisions to the dashboard layout. We can expect some feature additions onboard, to bring it in line with the much more feature-rich subcompact SUVs. For reference, it currently features full LED lighting, electric sunroof, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual airbags, and a rear parking camera. 

Mechanically, we’re expecting the crossover to remain unchanged. It currently uses 90PS 1.2-litre petrol and 100PS 1.5-litre diesel engines, paired with 5-speed manual and 6-speed manual transmission, respectively. We’ve been expecting it to get an automatic option for a long time.  

The facelifted model will command a premium over the WR-V’s current price range of Rs 9 lakh to Rs 12.20 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It rivals the Hyundai VenueMahindra XUV300Kia SonetMaruti Suzuki Vitara BrezzaTata NexonToyota Urban CruiserRenault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite.

