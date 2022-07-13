Modified On Jul 13, 2022 12:18 PM By Tarun

We believe that its the production-ready version of the Honda SUV RS concept, which was showcased in Indonesia last year

Honda SUV RS concept, which was showcased in Indonesia last year, takes shape.

It’s expected to be a subcompact SUV, rivaling the Nexon, Venue, and Brezza.

Spy shots show that the spied test mule bears an upright stance with body cladding and several design elements inspired by the Honda City.

Could be offered with Amaze’s petrol and diesel engines, with manual and automatic transmissions.

Honda has confirmed that it will launch a new SUV in 2023, which could very well be the spied model.

The near-production version of the Honda SUV RS concept has been spied undisguised, which we believe could be its new subcompact SUV. The concept was showcased at the GIIAS 2021 in Indonesia, where it could debut first. Interestingly, Honda has also confirmed an SUV for India which will debut in 2023.

By these photos, we can say that it looks like an SUV crossover with an upright stance and body cladding. You can spot that some of its design elements are inspired by the Honda City.

There are no details on its powertrains, but we’re expecting it to borrow the Amaze/City and Jazz’s engines. It could gain the carmaker’s 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine along with the Amaze’s 1.5-litre diesel, atleast in India.

In terms of features and technology, it can be matched with the likes of Honda City, which is one of the most feature-rich offerings in its segment. Since Honda is late to the SUV party, the hybrid technology could be a standout feature among the rivals.

While Honda has confirmed that it is working on a new SUV for India, they haven’t revealed the segment they’re targeting. We’re expecting the subcompact SUV to debut first followed by a Creta and Grand Vitara rival in the compact SUV segment. Now that the Auto Expo 2023 dates are out, we might get a glimpse of the new Honda SUV at the event.

