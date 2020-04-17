Honda Jazz Facelift Officially Teased Ahead Of Launch

Published On Apr 17, 2020 01:51 PM By Rohit for Honda Jazz

The teaser image reveals new LED headlamps with LED DRLs along with a sportier-looking front bumper

A test mule of the BS6 Jazz was spotted recently.

Honda is expected to launch the facelifted Jazz after the lockdown is lifted.

It should be powered by the same set of petrol and diesel engines, albeit in BS6 form.

Minor changes expected to the interior.

Prices likely to increase by up to Rs 50,000.

The facelifted Honda Jazz was spied undergoing testing recently. Now, Honda has officially teased the BS6 Jazz on its website and is expected to launch it soon after the ongoing lockdown is lifted.

What’s changed with the update? To begin with, Honda has given the headlamps of the Jazz the LED treatment with LED DRLs that join the chrome strip of the updated front grille. It has also tweaked the front bumper of the hatchback, making it appear a lot sportier than that of the outgoing model. The updated Jazz, however, continues to sport the same alloy wheel design as seen on the pre-facelift model.

Pictured: Pre-facelift Honda Jazz

The major change comes in the form of BS6-compliant engines. Honda should offer the same set of 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines on the BS6 Jazz as seen on the Amaze and the upcoming facelifted WR-V. Their output figures are expected to remain the same, wherein the petrol engine would be rated at 90PS/110Nm and the diesel at 100PS/200Nm. The petrol engine is likely to come mated to either a 5-speed MT or a CVT, while the diesel unit is likely to be paired to a 6-speed MT as before.

Honda offers the Jazz with features such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, keyless entry, and cruise control. Standard safety features include ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and dual front airbags. As the Jazz is already a feature-loaded offering, we expect only minor changes to the interior in the form of new upholstery.

Pictured: Pre-facelift Honda Jazz

The prices are likely to increase by up to Rs 50,000 with the BS6 upgrade. Honda had priced the BS4 Jazz in the range of Rs 7.45 lakh to Rs 9.4 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It will rekindle its rivalry with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno /Toyota Glanza, Hyundai Elite i20, VW Polo, and Tata Altroz . Meanwhile, Honda has already launched the fourth-gen Jazz in Japanese and European markets but hasn’t specified whether it will come to India.

