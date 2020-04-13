Honda Jazz Facelift Spied For The First Time, Launch Soon

Modified On Apr 13, 2020 05:19 PM By Dhruv for Honda Jazz

The facelifted Honda Jazz has been caught in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic but a launch is on the cards as soon as the lockdown ends

Spied Jazz appears to a facelifted model.

Expect BS6 engines to have the same specs as the BS4 models.

Minor changes likely to the lights and bumpers.

Expect a price hike of Rs 15,000 to Rs 50,000.

Honda had previously teased an image of the upcoming Jazz facelift, which was set to get updated BS6 petrol and diesel engines, but alas, those plans have been deferred due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, however, the updated Jazz has been spied for the first time while undergoing testing. It is expected to launch soon after the lockdown is lifted.

Third-gen global facelift of the Jazz.

The facelift of the third-gen model was introduced in global markets back in 2018, but it hasn’t been introduced here as yet. If the global facelifted model is anything to go by, we can expect a sharper-looking front profile with a relatively sleeker grille, LED headlights, and a sportier-looking bumper.

We can also expect minor changes to the interior in the form of new upholstery. We aren’t optimistic about Honda throwing in any more features as the Jazz is already pretty kitted out with most of what the competition offers, if not more. Honda has already removed the Magic Seat option (60/40 split second-row helps create room for passengers and all kinds of cargo with four unique configurations) from the Jazz and is unlikely to restore it in the updated model.

The engine options should be the same, a 1.2-litre (90PS/110Nm) with a 5-speed manual or a CVT and a 1.5-litre diesel (100PS/200Nm) with a 6-speed manual. Both will be upgraded to meet the BS6 emission norms as seen on the Amaze and the upcoming WR-V. facelift. The Amaze gets the option of a CVT with the diesel as well but Honda hasn’t revealed whether we will see the same option on the facelifted Jazz.

Fourth-gen Jazz already available in Japanese and European markets.

The BS6 update will definitely hike the Jazz’s price. The pre-facelift Jazz was available in limited variants and retailed between Rs 7.45 lakh and Rs 9.40 lakh. The expected hike would range in between Rs 15,000 and Rs 50,000 on diesel models. It will continue to rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Volkswagen Polo, Toyota Glanza, and Hyundai Elite i20. Meanwhile, Honda has already launched the fourth-gen model in Japanese and European markets, however, there’s no clarity on whether it will make it to the Indian market.

