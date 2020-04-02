BS6 Honda Jazz Teased Ahead Of Launch

Published On Apr 02, 2020 06:13 PM By Sonny for Honda Jazz

We won’t be getting the new-gen model just yet but it will get BS6 petrol and diesel engines

Expect minor cosmetic tweaks and few feature updates.

Will get BS6-compliant 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines.

Expected to launch soon after the pandemic crisis ends.

Likely to be priced between Rs 7.5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh.

No clarity on India launch of the new fourth-gen Jazz.

The Honda Jazz premium hatchback is due to get its BS6 update soon. Now, the carmaker has teased its launch on the official website and will likely introduce it soon after the pandemic situation has passed.

Globally, Honda has already unveiled the fourth-gen Jazz, which features a new look and a hybrid powertrain. However, India will continue with the existing Jazz for now but with BS6 petrol and diesel engines. It may get minor cosmetic and feature updates too. Meanwhile, there’s no clarity on the launch of the new fourth-gen Jazz in India.

The Jazz will continue to get the same 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines as offered in the BS6 Amaze. Both engines will continue to offer the same performance -- 90PS and 110Nm from the petrol while the diesel will make 100PS and 200Nm. They will be mated to a 5-speed manual for petrol and a 6-speed manual for diesel, while the Jazz will only offer the CVT-automatic option with the petrol engine.

The BS6 updates will add a premium to the Honda Jazz, more so for the diesel variants. It is expected to be priced between Rs 7.5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, and bookings could be opened soon. It is likely to be available in a limited variant lineup like the 2019 model. The Jazz will continue to rival the likes of the Hyundai Elite i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Volkswagen Polo, Tata Altroz, and Toyota Glanza.

