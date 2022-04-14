Honda City Hybrid vs Rivals: Fuel Efficiency Compared

Modified On Apr 15, 2022 10:03 AM By Rohit for Honda City Hybrid

The hybrid version of Honda’s compact sedan has a segment-best claimed mileage figure of 26.5kmpl. We pit it against its rivals

Honda has taken the covers off the India-spec City Hybrid. It is set to become the most affordable self charging hybrid available in the country as the Toyota Camry is the next car to offer the same at Rs 43.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The greener sedan has the best ARAI-rated efficiency figure now in its segment (26.5kmpl).

Since the City Hybrid gets a petrol unit paired with an e-CVT transmission setup, we have only considered the petrol-automatic combination of its rivals.

Let’s take a look:

Honda City Hybrid Honda City Maruti Ciaz (mild-hybrid) Hyundai Verna Skoda Slavia Engine 1.5-litre 1.5-litre 1.5-litre 1-litre turbo-petrol/ 1.5-litre 1-litre turbo-petrol/ 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power (combined) 126PS 121PS 105PS 115PS 115PS/ 150PS Torque 253Nm 145Nm 138Nm 144Nm 178Nm/ 250Nm Transmission e-CVT CVT 4-speed AT 7-speed DCT/ CVT 6-speed AT/ 7-speed DCT Average ARAI-certified FE 26.5kmpl 18.4kmpl 20.04kmpl 19.2kmpl/ 18.45kmpl 18.07kmpl/ 18.72kmpl

From the above table, it’s pretty clear that the new City Hybrid will be the segment leader when it comes to fuel efficiency. Not only that, it even outbeats the claimed mileage of the standard City’s diesel variants (24.1kmpl) and the diesel-powered Hyundai Verna too (25kmpl- 6-speed MT and 21.3kmpl- 6-speed AT).

Apart from the City Hybrid, it’s only the Maruti Ciaz that gets some kind of electrification in this segment. Unlike Maruti, which has equipped the Ciaz with a small electrical component (starter generator motor) to its combustion engine powertrain, Honda has provided the City Hybrid with two electric motors. The major difference in this case is that while Maruti’s electrified setup merely assists in improving the sedan’s efficiency, the self-charging hybrid tech enables the Honda sedan to be driven in pure EV mode as well.

Another difference between the two sedans is that Maruti doesn’t offer any drive modes as such on the Ciaz but the City Hybrid comes with three: EV mode, Hybrid mode, and Engine mode. The EV mode comes into play when the sedan is being driven at low speeds in city conditions where it runs only on electric power. It switches on the engine power at higher speeds whenever needed. Its batteries are charged using regenerative braking or engine power.

Bookings for the hybrid version of the City are now underway with its launch slated for May. We expect Honda to price it at around Rs 18.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the likes of the Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus.

