Many cars priced under Rs 30 lakh now offer more than one interior colour option, giving buyers additional choice

The festival of Holi celebrates various aspects of life but is best known for its focus on colours and fun activities with friends and family. While we have previously taken this occasion to discuss some of the more colourful mass-market cars available, there has been a growing market trend of multiple cabin colours at the same budget. In this Holi special report, we are going to take a look at the mass market cars that offer you the most number of interior colour options, a visual personalisation that was previously limited to the luxury segment alone.

Kia Sonet

Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 15.69 lakh

Starting this listicle is the Kia Sonet, which got a facelift in January 2024. The Sonet gets three broad trims – Tech Line, GT Line and X-Line – and all of them offer varying interior themes depending on the one you pick. We have compiled the available options in this table below:

Trims Colour Options Tech Line All-black

Black / Beige

Black / Tan Brown GT Line Black with white inserts X-Line Black / Sage Green

Tata Nexon

Rs 8.15 lakh to Rs 15.80 lakh

Fancy your car’s cabin to be vibrant and colourful? Then, you should consider the facelifted Tata Nexon, which gets the choice of a funky looking black and purple cabin theme in its top variant. The lower-end versions also get different and bright colour options, details of which have been mentioned in this table:

Trims Colour Options Pure All-black Smart Black / grey Creative Marine Blue, black and white; Marine Blue and black (exclusively for Ocean Blue exterior option) Fearless All-black, Black / purple (limited to Fearless Purple)

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Rs 10.80 lakh to Rs 20.09 lakh

While almost all these cars in this list get interior themes depending on the variant you choose, the Grand Vitara gets different colour options depending on the powertrain you pick. The variants with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine get a black and maroon theme with silver highlights while the strong-hybrid variants have a black dashboard with champagne gold inserts.

Hyundai Creta

Rs 11 lakh to Rs 20.45 lakh

The Hyundai Creta also offers two interior themes depending on the version you pick. The standard model packs a light grey interior with copper coloured inserts. On the other hand, if you want a sportier cabin experience with the Creta, the newly introduced N Line gets a black dashboard with plenty of red highlights. Opting for the N Line also means you get plenty of N-specific elements such as a bespoke steering wheel and gear knob.

Kia Seltos

Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 20.30 lakh

The Kia Seltos, just like its smaller sibling, the Sonet, also gets differing interior themes depending on the trim you pick. Once again, to make your life easier, we have compiled the available interior themes in this table below:

Trim Line Interior Colour Options Tech Line (Lower-end Variants) All-black interior with fabric upholstery Tech Line (MT and iMT) Black/beige dashboard with all-beige upholstery Tech Line (CVT and AT) Black/beige dashboard with black/beige upholstery Tech Line (Higher-end variants) Black/tan dashboard with black/tan upholstery GT Line Black/white dashboard with black upholstery and white inserts X Line Black/dark green dashboard with dark green upholstery

Honda Elevate

Rs 11.68 lakh to Rs 16.30 lakh

Even the Honda Elevate comes with two interior colour options depending on the variant you pick. The SV, V and VX get the traditional black and beige interior colour scheme. However, if you opt for the top-end ZX variant, the Elevate gets a more upmarket looking black and tan brown colour option for the cabin with the leatherette upholstery.

Tata Harrier

Rs 15.49 lakh to Rs 26.44 lakh

Just like the other recently facelifted Tata SUVs, the Tata Harrier also gets multiple cabin colour options depending on the trim you pick. If you opt for the Fearless variant in the striking yellow colour called Sunlit Yellow, you get the same finish in the interior as well. All details about the Harrier’s interior colour options here:

Trim Interior Colour Smart Black/Grey Pure Black/Grey Adventure Black/Brown Fearless All-black, Black/Yellow (limited to Sunlit Yellow) Dark All-black

Tata Safari

Rs 16.19 lakh to Rs 27.34 lakh

The Tata Safari, being the three-row version of the Harrier SUV, gets the same cabin layout and dashboard. However, in an effort to raise the experience inside the Safari, Tata is offering it with a more premium colour palette for the interior. Take a look at the multiple cabin colour options of the Tata Safari here:

Trim Interior Colour Smart Black/Grey Pure Black/Grey Adventure Black/White with brown Upholstery Accomplished Black/White Dark All-black

These are the eight mass market cars priced below Rs 30 lakh offering you a various choice of interior colours that cater to the taste of different buyers. Which one caught your eye? Let us know in the comments.

Meanwhile, we at CarDekho, wish you and your family a very Happy Holi. Have a safe, fun and colourful celebration!

All prices stated above are ex-showroom, Delhi

