Hyundai Venue N Line vs Hyundai Creta N Line: Similarities And Differences Compared

With Hyundai now having two N Line SUV models in its Indian lineup, we decided to decode how similar and different they are inside and out

The Hyundai N Line lineup in India now comprises three models - Hyundai i20 N Line, Hyundai Venue N Line, and the latest addition is the Hyundai Creta N Line. If you are looking at picking either of the two sportier Hyundai SUVs, here’s a look at what’s similar and different between the two:

Exterior Design

Both the Venue N Line and Creta N Line models have some common design elements as sportier variants, such as the ‘N Line’ badges on the exterior, red accents all around, sportier alloy wheels, and a dual-tip exhaust. Both also get red brake callipers, tweaked bumpers, and the N Line-specific Thunder Blue paint option with black roof.

However, there is some difference in the level of visual distinction between the N Line models and the standard models they are based on. The Venue N Line has a similar look as the standard Venue, although it does get a slightly redesigned grille. On the other hand, the Creta N Line has a new fascia sporting a fresh grille design.

While the Venue N Line rides on 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, the Creta N Line is provided with bigger 18-inch units.

Cabin

Both the Venue N Line and Creta N Line get an all-black cabin theme with red accents on the dashboard, door pads, and around the gear lever console. Hyundai is also offering contrast red stitching on the seat upholstery, steering wheel and gear shifter on the two N Line models. Both the SUVs also get the same N Line-specific gear stick, leatherette upholstery, and 3-spoke steering wheel as well as the metal finish for the accelerator and brake pedals.

However, the Creta sits a segment above the Venue, not just in terms of size but also in terms of features. So, the Creta N Line’s cabin also comes with dual integrated displays and red ambient lighting. The Creta N Line also comes with a more modern panel for the dual-zone climate control.

Features

Hyundai is offering both the Venue N Line and Creta N Line with some common features such as wireless phone charging, push-button start/stop, auto-LED projector headlights, a dual-camera dashcam, six airbags, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and electronic stability control (ESC).

While the Venue N Line comes with auto AC, the Creta N Line gets dual-zone climate control. The former is equipped with a smaller 8-inch touchscreen and a semi-digital driver display, while the latter gets dual 10.25-inch displays each for these purposes.

The Creta N Line also gets additional features such as a panoramic sunroof, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, ventilated front seats, and 8-way powered driver seat. It even gets more safety tech in the form of a 360-degree camera.

Powertrain Options

While both the N Line SUVs get a turbo-petrol powertrain with choice of manual and dual-clutch automatic transmission options, the Creta gets a larger engine as the larger SUV:

Specification Hyundai Venue N Line Hyundai Creta N Line Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 120 PS 160 PS Torque 172 Nm 253 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT*

*DCT- Dual-clutch automatic transmission

Variants, Prices And Rivals

Variant Hyundai Venue N Line Hyundai Creta N Line N6 MT Rs 12.08 lakh – N6 DCT Rs 12.87 lakh – N8 MT Rs 12.96 lakh Rs 16.82 lakh N8 DCT Rs 13.75 lakh Rs 18.32 lakh N10 MT – Rs 19.34 lakh N10 DCT – Rs 20.30 lakh

While both the Hyundai Venue N Line and Creta N Line are available in two broad variants each with the same nomenclature, starting with the letter N followed by a number. However, as the Venue sits lower than the Creta, its variants start from a lower number and the latter goes higher.

The Hyundai Venue N Line’s direct competitor is the Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport and the Kia Sonet GT and X-Line variants. On the other hand, the Hyundai Creta N Line squares off against the GTX+ and X-Line variants of the Kia Seltos, as well as the Volkswagen Taigun GT variants.

