Here's A Look At The Top 10 Cars Sold In July 2023
Even the usual table-toppers – the Maruti Wagon R and Tata Nexon – featured towards the end of the list in July 2023
SUVs are all the craze lately, and it was again quite evident from their number seen in the best-selling cars list for July 2023. By that logic, you may have expected an SUV to be the top-seller in the last month, but there were a couple of hatchbacks at the top of the list.
Here’s how each model fared in July 2023:
|
Model
|
July 2023
|
July 2022
|
June 2023
|
Maruti Swift
|
17,896
|
17,539
|
15,955
|
Maruti Baleno
|
16,725
|
17,960
|
14,077
|
Maruti Brezza
|
16,543
|
9,709
|
10,578
|
Maruti Ertiga
|
14,352
|
9,694
|
8,422
|
Hyundai Creta
|
14,062
|
12,625
|
14,447
|
Maruti Dzire
|
13,395
|
13,747
|
9,322
|
Maruti Fronx
|
13,220
|
–
|
–
|
Maruti Wagon R
|
12,970
|
22,588
|
17,481
|
Tata Nexon
|
12,349
|
14,214
|
13,827
|
Maruti Eeco
|
12,037
|
13,048
|
9,354
Takeaways
-
After a brief gap, the Maruti Suzuki Swift regained the top spot in the list of best-selling cars. In July 2023, the carmaker dispatched nearly 18,000 units of the midsize hatchback.
-
The Maruti Baleno came in at the second spot, and was a 1,000-odd units behind its stablemate.
-
With a little over 16,500 units sold, the Maruti Brezza became the first SUV on this list. That said, the subcompact SUV’s year-on-year (YoY) figure went up by 70 percent.
-
Following the Brezza were two models, namely the Maruti Ertiga and Hyundai Creta, with their July sales numbers ranking between 14,000 and 14,500 units, thereby completing half of the list.
-
Close on the heels of the Hyundai SUV was the the only sedan on the list, the Maruti Dzire. At nearly 13,400 units, the sub-4m offering’s month-on-month (MoM) figure went up but its YoY number saw a marginal decline.
-
A newcomer to the list, the Maruti Fronx, registered sales upwards of 13,000 units. It even managed to beat the frequent table-toppers: the Maruti Wagon R and Tata Nexon.
-
Sales of the Maruti Wagon R, Tata Nexon and Maruti Eeco range from 12,000 to 13,000 units. Of the trio, it was the Maruti hatchback that saw the maximum YoY drop of 43 percent.
