Modified On Aug 07, 2023 12:13 PM By Rohit for Maruti Swift

Even the usual table-toppers – the Maruti Wagon R and Tata Nexon – featured towards the end of the list in July 2023

SUVs are all the craze lately, and it was again quite evident from their number seen in the best-selling cars list for July 2023. By that logic, you may have expected an SUV to be the top-seller in the last month, but there were a couple of hatchbacks at the top of the list.

Here’s how each model fared in July 2023:

Model July 2023 July 2022 June 2023 Maruti Swift 17,896 17,539 15,955 Maruti Baleno 16,725 17,960 14,077 Maruti Brezza 16,543 9,709 10,578 Maruti Ertiga 14,352 9,694 8,422 Hyundai Creta 14,062 12,625 14,447 Maruti Dzire 13,395 13,747 9,322 Maruti Fronx 13,220 – – Maruti Wagon R 12,970 22,588 17,481 Tata Nexon 12,349 14,214 13,827 Maruti Eeco 12,037 13,048 9,354

Also Read: Maruti Alto Moniker Crosses 45 Lakh Sales Milestone

Takeaways

After a brief gap, the Maruti Suzuki Swift regained the top spot in the list of best-selling cars. In July 2023, the carmaker dispatched nearly 18,000 units of the midsize hatchback.

The Maruti Baleno came in at the second spot, and was a 1,000-odd units behind its stablemate.

With a little over 16,500 units sold, the Maruti Brezza became the first SUV on this list. That said, the subcompact SUV’s year-on-year (YoY) figure went up by 70 percent.

Following the Brezza were two models, namely the Maruti Ertiga and Hyundai Creta, with their July sales numbers ranking between 14,000 and 14,500 units, thereby completing half of the list.

Close on the heels of the Hyundai SUV was the the only sedan on the list, the Maruti Dzire. At nearly 13,400 units, the sub-4m offering’s month-on-month (MoM) figure went up but its YoY number saw a marginal decline.

A newcomer to the list, the Maruti Fronx, registered sales upwards of 13,000 units. It even managed to beat the frequent table-toppers: the Maruti Wagon R and Tata Nexon.

Sales of the Maruti Wagon R, Tata Nexon and Maruti Eeco range from 12,000 to 13,000 units. Of the trio, it was the Maruti hatchback that saw the maximum YoY drop of 43 percent.

Also See: Tata Nexon Facelift’s Production-ready Headlights Seen In Action For The First Time

Read More on : Swift AMT