Published On Jul 18, 2022 04:37 PM By Tarun for Maruti Jimny

We’ll be getting the off-road friendly Maruti SUV in 2023 officially

Yellow-coloured Suzuki Jimny spotted doing rounds in Mumbai streets.

It has been imported for a temporary period of time, through the carnet route.

Globally, it gets a 4WD petrol powertrain offering a low range gearbox and the same will be offered in India.

The India-spec Jimny will get a four-door layout with a five-seater configuration.

To rival the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha.

India finally gets the Suzuki Jimny through the carnet (imported) route. The yellow-coloured example of the off-roader has been spotted in the streets of Mumbai. The globally popular Suzuki SUV will likely make its debut in India next year, but in an extended four-door avatar.

The spotted Suzuki Jimny bears a ‘Dubai’ number plate and is in a two-door format. It has been imported into India on a temporary basis for a period of up to a year. Carnet is basically a customs document which allows temporary duty/tax free import of certain items/goods, including cars, from different countries and so the Jimny is here through the same route.

The Suzuki Jimny continues with its off-roading heritage, now being in its fourth generation. It gets a humble 1.5-litre petrol engine with 4WD as standard. For off-roading, you have the convenience of a low-range gearbox, hill hold/descent control, and brake-locking differentials.

Now, if we talk about its India launch, Maruti has confirmed that it is in the final stages of finalising the Jimny for India. It has been long teased and was also showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. While a two-door Jimny won’t be practical for the Indian market, we’ll get a four-door version of it, which Suzuki was recently caught testing.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny will have a longer wheelbase than the existing model sold overseas. It’s expected to be offered with the carmaker’s latest version of the 1.5-litre DualJet mild-hybrid petrol engine, the K15C, paired with manual and automatic transmissions. We’re expecting that Maruti Suzuki will offer 2WD (rear-wheel drive) as well, which will be more affordable and accessible.

The Jimny will rival the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha, with prices starting from around Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). Interestingly, both these off-roaders are getting their more practical five-seater variants too. The four-door Gurkha is expected to debut later this year, while the Thar will go on sale in 2023.

