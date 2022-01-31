Published On Jan 31, 2022 01:11 PM By Tarun for Force Gurkha

The bigger Gurkha is expected to debut this year itself

New spy shots show the third-row captain seats, indicating a 6-seater configuration.

May also get an 8-seater variant.

No exterior and interior changes are expected onboard.

The five-door Gurkha should continue with the three-door version's features.

To rival the five-door Thar, which will be launched in 2023.

The five-door Force Gurkha has been spotted camouflaged again, this time, giving us a glimpse of the third-row captain seats. The bigger Gurkha is expected to go on sale this year.

Going by the spy shots, the third-row seats seem close to the boot, suggesting the test mule could be a 6-seater, which will get captain seats for all three rows.

If an RTO document is anything to go by, the Gurkha may also be available in an 8-seater variant. The layout for it should be captain seats for the second row and 2-seater side-facing bench seats in the third row.

The spied test mule had steel wheels, a boot-mounted spare wheel, and a front-mounted snorkel. It will be significantly longer than the three-door Gurkha, which is 4,116mm long and has a wheelbase of 2400mm.

The exterior design and the cabin will probably be the same as the three-door off-roader. The existing features should also be retained, including the 7-inch touchscreen system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, manual AC, four-speaker sound system, dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, and tyre pressure monitoring.

The five-door Gurkha should continue with the existing 91PS 2.6-litre diesel engine, paired with a 5-speed manual. It will get 4X4 as standard with a low-range gearbox and (front and rear) manual locking differentials.

The five-door Force Gurkha will command a premium over the three-door variant, which retails at Rs 14.10 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). While it doesn't have any direct rival right now, Mahindra is readying up the Thar's five-door version. However, it seems the Gurkha will undoubtedly enjoy a headstart.

