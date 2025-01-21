Here’s How Different The Tata Sierra ICE Looks Compared To Its EV Counterpart

The Sierra ICE differentiates itself with the fascia, alloy wheels, and a triple screen setup on the inside

The Tata Sierra made its comeback in an ICE (internal combustion engine) avatar at the ongoing Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The Sierra was also showcased in its EV version at the previous expos, and both EV and ICE versions of this SUV are on the cards. Let’s see how the Sierra ICE looks compared to its EV counterpart.

Front

It’s the fascia of both versions of the Sierra that makes all the difference. While both get connected LED DRLs, those on the ICE version have been integrated into a blacked housing. The all-electric Sierra gets a blacked-out bumper, however the silver skid plate on both looks identical.

Side

Both versions of the Sierra look almost identical in profile, owing to the large alpine windows and flush-type door handles. The only difference is that the Sierra EV gets different alloy wheels, which resemble those on the current Safari.

Also Check Out: Auto Expo 2025: Tata Avinya X Concept Explained In 7 Real-life Images

Rear

The same goes for the rear, with both versions having a flat tailgate design adorned with connected LED tail lights. However, the LED elements inside the tail lights of the Sierra ICE are slightly different. Both get a blacked out rear bumper and a silver skid plate. The ICE version also gets a ‘Sierra’ lettering in the centre of the tailgate.

Interior

While the Sierra ICE is still not in its final production stage, what we can make out from its interior is that it will get a completely different interior colour theme compared to the Sierra EV. Both come with a 4-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo as seen on recent Tata cars, the Sierra ICE here gets a triple screen setup, whereas the Sierra EV gets dual screens.

Expected Powertrains

Tata has yet not revealed technical specifications for both Sierra ICE and Sierra EV. However, the former is expected to come with both 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 2-litre diesel engine options, while the latter is expected to have a high-range battery pack with a claimed range of over 500 km.

Expected Price And Rivals

Tata Sierra ICE Tata Sierra EV Rs 11 lakh onwards Rs 25 lakh onwards

All prices are ex-showroom

The Sierra ICE will take on the likes of compact SUVs such as Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, and Honda Elevate. On the other hand, the Sierra EV will be regarded as an alternative to the MG ZS EV, Mahindra BE 6, and Hyundai Creta Electric.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.