This Is How The Tata Sierra ICE Will Look Like In Its Production-spec Avatar

The patented model shows a tweaked bumper and alloy wheel design, and a more prominent body cladding but misses out on roof rails

The fascia design is similar with rectangular headlights, fog lamps and a plastic panel above the grille.

Its air dam in the bumper now features horizontal slats.

The alloy wheel gets a petal-like design and the C-pillar and body cladding look more prominent now.

The flush door handles and 360-degree camera on ORVMs are the same as the Auto Expo 2025 model.

The interior design could consist of a triple screen setup and a 4-spoke steering wheel.

Safety suite can include up to 7 airbags, TPMS and front and rear parking sensors.

It can get a new 170 PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 118 PS 1.5-litre diesel unit.

Prices are expected to start from Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Tata Sierra was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in its near-production-spec avatar. Now, the carmaker has filed for a patent of the production-spec model of the Sierra ICE (internal combustion engine), which gets some design changes from the concept model showcased earlier. Let us take a look at everything we noticed in the patent image:

What’s New?

Nothing much has changed on the patented Tata Sierra compared to the concept model that was showcased at the annual car show. It gets a Sierra lettering below the bonnet and a plastic panel beneath it that spans the entire length of the fascia. The air intake channel under this panel, rectangular headlights, and fog lamp housings are also the same.

What has changed, however, is that the patented design of the production-spec Sierra gets horizontal slats for the big air dam in the bumper. The model showcased at the Auto Expo 2025 featured some chrome embellishments and a silver skid plate with a ribbed design, the latter of which can be seen in the patented design.

Moreover, it can be seen with a new alloy wheel design that has petal-like elements on it. The body cladding and C-pillar look more prominent in the production-spec model.

That said, the outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs) have a 360-degree camera setup, and the Sierra continues with flush door handles.

While the design of the interior is not revealed, the model showcased had a triple-screen setup and a 4-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo like the Tata Safari and Harrier. We expect the interior of the production-spec model to be similar to that of the model that was displayed at the auto event.

Expected Features And Safety

The Tata Sierra, in addition to the triple-screen layout, is likely to feature a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger, dual-zone auto AC, a JBL sound system and powered front seats with ventilation function.

The Sierra can get up to 7 airbags, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control, ISOFIX child-seat mounts and Level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems).

Also Read: Does The CNG-powered Tata Tiago Have A Lower Running Cost Than Tata Tiago EV?

Expected Powertrain Options

The Tata Sierra is expected to get a choice between a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine derived from the Tata Curvv. Here are the detailed specifications:

Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine 1.5-litre diesel engine Power 170 PS 118 PS Torque 280 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT * 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

*DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

Expected Price And Rivals

Prices of the Tata Sierra could start from Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.