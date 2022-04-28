Published On Apr 28, 2022 07:36 PM By Tarun for Jeep Meridian

The Meridian will be a seven-seater SUV, rivalling the Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster

Jeep’s latest SUV for India will be the full-size Meridian, which will go on sale in June. Its pre-launch bookings will commence from the first week of May, while the deliveries will begin towards the end of June.

Here’s a virtual tour of the Jeep Meridian through 10 pics:

Front

The Jeep Meridian’s front end seems to be a mix of Compass and upcoming India-bound Grand Cherokee, although with certain distinctive elements. The grille and headlamp styling is similar to the Compass, while the lower portion of the front fascia seems inspired by the Cherokee. Nonetheless, just like other Jeep models, the front looks very bold and dominating.

Side

One look at its side profile and you can see for yourself that it looks more SUV-ish with a rather conventional design. The design looks very clean and simple, yet tasteful. You get the all around body cladding, which is seen more evidently from the side. The shoulder line starts just above the bulging wheel arches, also covering the door handles. You further get blacked out pillars, a dual-tone shade, roof rails, and the chrome ‘Meridian’ inscription on the front door.

Wheels

The Meridian here is seen with 18-inch dual tone alloys, with a model specific design. We’re expecting it to get all-season tyres, similar to the Compass

Rear Profile

The Jeep Meridian’s derriere looks quite upright with character lines sculpted all throughout. The LED tail light design looks very modern and sleek and, we would say, a standout visual character. The body cladding forms a majority of the rear bumper that also houses the rear fog lamp and reversing lights with a brushed silver skid plate. Do not miss the ‘4X4’ badging.

Engine

The Jeep Meridian will initially be offered with the Compass’s 170PS 2-litre diesel engine. The Brazilian-spec Commander (the one the Meridian is based on) gets the Stellantis’s latest 185PS/270Nm 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine, which can later debut on the Meridian as well.

Gearbox

Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and a 9-speed automatic. You’ll also get the option of FWD and AWD, the latter limited to the 9-speed auto gearbox.

The Meridian will get the Jeep’s active-drive terrain management system with drive modes (Sand/Mud, Snow, Auto). These drive modes will basically alter the acceleration and gearbox settings depending on the terrain chosen. You can further get the 4WD low switch for improved off-roading characteristics.

Interior

The Meridian’s cabin is a straight pick from the Compass, but with certain model-specific changes. It gets a brown and black cabin theme featuring premium upholstery. The soft-touch brown inserts can also be seen on the dashboard and door trims.

Technology

The Meridian will be offered with a 10.2-inch fully digital driver’s display, 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, push-button start, multi-zone climate control, 8-way power adjustable and ventilated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof. The exact variant-wise feature list will be revealed once the launch nears.

Safety

Jeep will offer the Meridian with six airbags as standard, a 360-degree camera, hill start/descent assist, rain brake assist, automatic vehicle hold, and various stability and traction assists.

Second and Third row

The Meridian will be offered with a three-seater bench for the second row and a two-seater for the third. All the three rows will get individual cooling vents and recline adjustment. The second row seats will get the one-touch tumble feature, which will ease the process of stepping in the third row.

The Meridian is expected to be priced from around Rs 30 lakh onwards (ex-showroom). It will rival the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, Skoda Kodiaq, and Mahindra Alturas.